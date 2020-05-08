The Pierre Athletic Booster Club Scholarship winners were announced on Thursday night by the Pierre Athletic Booster Club. All eight winners are seniors who have competed in at least one sport.
The winners of the Pierre Athletic Booster Club Scholarships are Grey Zabel, Taryn Senger, Kylee Thorpe, Mikah Moser, Chase Sattgast, Will Kessler, Cobey Carr and Kodi Severyn. Zabel has competed in football, basketball and baseball, while Senger has competed in soccer. Thorpe competed in soccer and basketball, while Moser competed in volleyball, gymnastics and track. Sattgast has competed in football and basketball, while Kessler has participated in football and track. Carr has competed in football and baseball, while Severyn has competed in volleyball and basketball.
Each of the Pierre Athletic Booster Club Scholarships winners were awarded $250. in scholarship money.
