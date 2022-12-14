During Monday’s Pierre School Board Meeting, the football program received recognition for winning its sixth-consecutive 11AA state title after defeating Tea Area, 35-20, at the DakotaDome on Nov. 12.

Governors head coach Steve Steele, along with seniors Lincoln Kienholz, Jayden Wiebe and Gavin Stotts, attended the meeting, so their team could properly be honored for their accomplishments.

Steve Steele
Buy Now

Govs head football coach Steve Steele speaks during Monday's Pierre School Board Meeting.
Jayden Wiebe

Pierre's Jayden Wiebe waits for some of his teammates to be introduced as the starters for the 11AA State Championship Game on Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome.
Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns against Tea Area in the 11AA State Championship at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Saturday. He also finished with 274 passing yards and three more scores.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments