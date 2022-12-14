During Monday’s Pierre School Board Meeting, the football program received recognition for winning its sixth-consecutive 11AA state title after defeating Tea Area, 35-20, at the DakotaDome on Nov. 12.
Governors head coach Steve Steele, along with seniors Lincoln Kienholz, Jayden Wiebe and Gavin Stotts, attended the meeting, so their team could properly be honored for their accomplishments.
But Steele wanted to shed light on his players’ hard work in the classroom as well — not just on the gridiron. He shared that six out of seven players currently being recruited by college programs have maintained a 4.0 grade-point average.
“I think it’s an important thing because I think that it shows that it’s not all about football,’’ Steele said on Tuesday. “During the football season, you’re not expected to drop everything and then focus on football. I mean, you’re still a student first and you’re still a son first and you’ve got other responsibilities, too. And I think that’s a big reason for our success (as a program).”
His star defensive back, who led Pierre with four interceptions and also two touchdowns as a kickoff return specialist, echoed a similar sentiment.
“It just shows that we, as a team, care about how we perform in the classroom and that we care more than about just our performance on the field,” Wiebe said. “And some of us (that) don’t go on to play football in college after high school, it shows that we are still willing to work just as hard in the classroom to get a degree further on or keep working just as hard in other fields, too.”
The football program is only part of the story, though. During Monday’s meeting, Pierre Athletic Director Brian Moser stated that all 322 students who participated in fall sports and every team maintained the required 3.0 GPA to participate in the athletic program.
“I think it’s an entire team effort. I give a lot of credit to our coaches for instilling that academics are more important than athletics,” Moser said. “And then, obviously, our kids, with all the travel that goes into athletics and the amount of school they miss, being able to maintain and keep up on their homework is kind of remarkable if you really think about it.”
Moser went to explain how at T.F. Riggs High School, grades first and sports second is the only policy.
“The academic side of things is actually more important than the athletic side of things,” he said. “What they’re learning in the classroom is what they’re going to take on to college and they’re going to take on to a career beyond college. But what they learn athletically is the hard work, the dedication, the teamwork and all those other things that you also need to be successful in life. So together, the collaboration between academics and athletics, being an extension of the classroom, is truly what it’s all about.”
Making sure over 300 student athletes are able to perform at their best in the classroom is easier said than done. So how does Pierre do it?
Per Moser, the athletics department sends out a weekly travel roster to teachers, so they know where athletes are going and when they will be away from the classroom.
“Our coaches and athletes and teachers just work together to make sure that they’re getting the work completed, hopefully, before they go or in a short period upon their return back to the class,” Moser said.
Wiebe shared the specifics of how this is done.
“They give us work beforehand, so we can complete it before we leave, which ultimately helps us stay on task and get our work turned in early,” he said.
Wiebe also explained what it takes to be a scholar athlete.
“You definitely have to have good time management to get your homework done,” he said. “It kinda gets difficult to balance both at the same time, but, ultimately, school comes first.”
Steele credits the academic success to Pierre’s administration and all of its teachers, mentioning the overwhelming support they have for the athletes.
“As athletes, you do miss class to go to games. There’s times where you’re gonna have to. There’s no way of avoiding it,” Steele said. “And they do an awesome job working with our kids and making sure that they have what they need to be successful when they do have to miss. So it takes a village to do this right. And I think we’ve got a very good village, building this whole thing up together.”
Despite winning six consecutive state championships and all the success on the field that comes with that, Steele wants his players to be good students first and foremost.
As he stated earlier, it’s not just about football.
“When we’re at the practice field or at the game field, he’s pitching more than football,” Wiebe said. “He expects us to be better humans and football players, and he does a great job of preaching that. So that’s just what I kind of see out of Steele. He’s a better human being than he is as a football coach. And that’s just something I think is very special about him.”
Academically, Wiebe will carry the same mindset of putting grades before the sport he loves into college classrooms. He recently committed to play football at Northern State University in the fall, where he will major in business.
“My first priority is going to be getting a degree in college,” Wiebe said.
