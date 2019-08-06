They’re not called the Lady Governors anymore.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs girls athletic teams are dropping the Lady part of their name, and going just by the Governors, according to Riggs Athletics Director Brian Moser.
Moser told the Capital Journal on Monday afternoon that the name change was brought about as a response to a growing trend in the state towards joint mascot names.
“A lot of schools are moving towards a joint identity,” Moser said. “We figured that we should be a part of that. It’s a way of uniting our athletes under one banner.”
Moser said that athletes in the school were asked their opinions about the matter.
Of the four schools that the Capital Journal covers, only one continues to have that distinction between boys and girls athletic teams, that being Stanley County. In basketball in particular, about a third of the schools have different mascots names for boys and girls team. To break that down even further, there are two schools in Class AA, 18 schools in Class A, and 26 in Class B with different mascots for each team.
The change from the Lady Governors to the Governors has already been reflected on the South Dakota High School Activities Association website.
