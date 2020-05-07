The 2020 spring baseball season being canceled does not mean that the athletes do not get recognized for what they have done in the classroom. Five members of the Pierre Governors baseball team were named to the Class A Academic All-State Baseball Team on Tuesday.
Those five players are Grey Zabel, Garrett Stout, AJ Goeden, Cobey Carr and Justin Houlette. A player is named to the Academic All-State Baseball Team if they are a senior, and if they have a 3.5 grade point average.
The South Dakota spring high school baseball season was canceled in early April due to the COVID-19 pandemic
