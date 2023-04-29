Pierre baseball hosted Sioux Falls Lincoln for its home opener Friday, and the Governors swept the Patriots in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.
The Govs beat Lincoln in Game 1, 8-5.
Senior catcher Deegan Houska led Pierre at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two walks. Senior shortstop Lincoln Kienholz hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, Pierre’s only long ball of the night.
The Govs finished with seven hits and nine walks.
Junior Jett Zabel took the mound for Pierre. He went six innings while tallying seven strikeouts and giving up five hits, three walks and five earned runs on 95 pitches.
Senior Jack Merkwan closed things out in the seventh and struck out two batters to pick up the save for the Govs.
Pierre beat the Patriots in Game 2, 4-3, thanks to a game-winning sacrifice fly by sophomore Charlie Simpson in the seventh.
Houska led the Govs once again at the dish. He finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Zabel tallied the other hit for Pierre.
The Govs racked up nine walks in this game as well.
Sophomore Ridge Leimbach started on the hill for Pierre, and he went two innings and recorded two strikeouts while giving up five walks and one earned run on 70 pitches.
Sophomore JJ Bucholz came in relief and went five innings, racked up two strikeouts and gave up three walks on 74 pitches without giving up a run.
Further in-depth coverage of both games will be online and in Wednesday’s Capital Journal.
Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134
Assistant Sports Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
