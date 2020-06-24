The Pierre Bombers baseball team had themselves a good weekend at the Mitchell 12U Tournament. They went 3-0 in the 12U B Division against the C2C Elite 11U team from Sioux Falls, the Parkston Dust Devils 12U team, and the Mitchell Sliders.
The first game of the day saw the Bombers beat the C2C Elite in an 8-5 victory. The Bombers tallied six runs in the third inning, which proved crucial to their victory. The offensive onslaught was led by Hudson Stoeser, Cooper Terwilliger, Will Danburg, Carter Schiefelbein and Parker O’Bryan. Danburg was credited with the victory on the mound for the Bombers. He allowed one hit and zero runs over two and one-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one. Sutton Sonnenschein and Hudson Stoeser entered the game out of the bullpen to help close out the game.
The Bombers defeated the Parkston Dust Devils 7-3 in the second game. They scored on a walk by Sonnenschein and a single by Danburg in the first inning. Danburg was credited with the victory on the mound for the Bombers. Sonnenschein and Terwilliger entered the bullpen to close out the game. Parker O’Bryan and Wesley Wittler added a hit, while Danburg had two hits. The Bombers were busy on the base paths, as they racked up nine stolen bases.
The final game of the day saw the Bombers defeat the Sliders 2-1 in dramatic walk-off fashion. The game was tied 1-1 with the Bombers batting in the bottom of the sixth. Wittler singled on the first pitch of his at-bat to plate the scoring run. The pitching was strong on both sides. The Bombers struck out ten, while the Sliders sat down four. Hudson Stoeser was the winning pitcher for the Bombers. He went one inning, allowing zero runs on zero hits. Shiefelbein, Terwilliger and Wittler all game into the game in relief to seal the victory for the Bombers.
The Bombers (3-0) will next see action in Brandon Valley on July 10-12.
