Several bowlers from the Pierre USBC team saw action at the SD State Senior USBC Tournament at Cherry Lanes in Madison earlier this month.

Leading the way was Luken Kelly who won the 55-59 year old women’s division with a score of 1,351. She was awarded $145.00 for winning. Gail Tennant won the 60-64 year old women’s division with a score of 1,333. She was awarded $102 for winning. Jackie Monroe placed fourth in the 60-64 division, while Peggy Clark placed seventh in the 50-54 division.

On the men’s side, Gary Clark led the way by placing ninth in the 60-64 division while Randy Tennant tied for 12th place. Dennis Sundstrom finished in 11th place in the 65-69 division while Greg Monroe tied for 12th place. Larry Kuszmaul placed 13th in the 70-74 division while Tim Luken placed 12th in the 55-59 division.

All of the Pierre athletes that competed in singles also competed in doubles. They were led by the duo of Dennis Sundstrom and Larry Kuszmaul who finished in 38th place.

Sisseton’s Christine Fineday was crowned the women’s overall champion with a score of 1,378. Milbank’s Scott Hoeke earned the men’s overall champion title with a score of 1,414.

Full Results for Pierre USBC bowlers at State Senior Bowling Tournament

Women’s Singles

Handicap Senior C Women’s Singles (60-64)

1, Gail Tennant, 1333

4, Jackie Monroe, 1208

Handicap Senior D Women’s Singles (55-59)

1, Luken Kelly, 1351

Handicap Senior E Women’s Singles (50-54)

7, Peggy Clark, 1049

Men’s Singles

Handicap Senior A Men’s Singles (70-74)

13, Larry Kuszmaul, 1210

Handicap Senior B Men’s Singles (65-69)

11, Dennis Sundstrom, 1293

T12, Greg Monroe, 1283

Handicap Senior C Men’s Singles (60-64)

9, Gary Clark, 1221

T12, Randy Tennants, 1164

Handicap Senior D Men’s Singles (55-59)

12, Tim Luken, 1250

Doubles

38, Dennis Sundstrom/Larry Kuszmaul, 1247

57, Tim Luken/Kelly Luken, 1189

58, Greg Monroe/Jackie Monroe, 1186

65, Gail Tennant/Randy Tennant, 1166

66, Greg Monroe/Tim Luken, 1163

72, Peggy Clark/Gary Clark, 1100

