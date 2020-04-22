The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team held their annual awards ceremony electronically this year.
Seniors Paul Adam, Grey Zabel, Grant Judson and Justin Houlette were named to the Academic All-State Team. To earn a spot on the Academic All-State team requires a student to maintain a 3.5 minimum grade point average and spend at least three years involved in the sport.
The Govs also handed out awards that were voted on by the team. Freshman guard Lincoln Kienholz was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player of the Year. Senior center Grey Zabel and senior guard Grant Judson were named the Most Valuable Defensive Players of the Year. Freshman forward Jackson Edman was named the Most Improved Player of the Year, while junior forward Houston Lunde was named the Hustler of the Year.
