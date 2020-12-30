The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team will play basketball for the first time since Dec. 19 on Thursday afternoon. They will play the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity game is scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. CT.
The No. 14 ranked Govs (1-2) are coming in off their first victory of the season. They defeated the Spearfish Spartans 79-51 at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The No. 11 ranked Patriots (1-3) upset the Brandon Valley Lynx 73-70 in Sioux Falls on Dec. 22.
Both the Govs and Patriots are averaging around 60 points per game. The Govs give up about 51.67 points per game, while the Patriots give up 64.75 points per game. The Patriots have faced better opponents. The Patriots’ opponent record is 12-4, while the Govs’ opponent record is 6-5.
Since the 2005-06 season, the Govs are 2-4 against the Patriots, with most of those games coming in the Class AA State Basketball Tournament. The Patriots defeated the Govs 67-60 in the season finale for the Govs. Since 2005, the Govs are 9-6 in their first game back from Christmas break. Meanwhile, the Patriots are 8-7 in their first post-Christmas game.
Games on Thursday are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. The 9B game will be in the auxiliary gym, while the sophomore game will be in the main gym. The 9A game will take place in the main gym, while the varsity game will start at 2 p.m. CT.
