T.F. Riggs High School saw both of its varsity soccer teams in action on Saturday, but the games were split at one a piece.
The girls (2-0) first defeated Spearfish 5-2 while the boys later suffered a 2-0 shutout to the Spartans.
On the girls’ side, head coach Kira Swenson said she was proud of her team’s effort.
“Collectively, as a team, they just battled and worked together the whole game up until the end,” Swenson said. “It was really fun watching the girls work together as a whole unit. I don't really think anybody gave up on the team, and that was awesome to see.”
Senior defender Margaret Maher agreed.
“I thought our effort and our attitude was very good,” Maher said. “And I thought we kept up the pressure on (Spearfish). So when they were attacking, we were getting back and getting the ball back and being able to transition into offense and make some really good plays through the middle and up the middle … We kept on attacking, and I think that was a really positive (thing for us).”
The Governors found themselves in a first-half shootout. Junior Ryann Barry scored Pierre’s first two goals within the first 10 minutes, but the Spartans answered with two goals of their own. And the score remained 2-2 at halftime.
Maher said Swenson’s message at the break was simple.
“Mostly it was just we need to keep that (same) attitude,” Maher said. “We need to come out in the second half just like we did in the beginning of the game and just keep pushing. Keep it in on their half (of the field) and keep pushing it down the defense’s throat.”
Mission accomplished.
The Govs scored the game’s three remaining goals, and freshman Natalie Flottmeyer scored the first. Then, junior Brianna Sargent and senior Elli Hughes both booted in corner kicks to lead Pierre to its second win of the year.
But Swenson knows that there are still a lot of games left to be played.
“Just continuing to work together. We can't be satisfied with this,” Swenson said. “We have to celebrate tonight and focus on our next game.”
The girls team will face Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday at Howard Wood Field at 4 p.m.
For the boys, scoring was hard to come by.
Pierre had plenty of opportunities, including two corner kicks, but none of the Govs’ shots on goal were successful. Head coach Miguel Manriquez credited the difficulty scoring to Spearfish’s defensive positioning.
“Their defense was just on Rylan (Derry) the whole time,” Manriquez said. “He was marked down the whole time and if you got the shots, they were blocked. But other than that, the keeper did a good, good job saving (our shots). But, unfortunately, they didn't go in this time.”
Even so, Manriquez was proud of his team for fighting until the final whistle blew.
“We just started off very strong,” he said. “The boys were, obviously, very organized. And we got a little tired towards the end of the second half … The boys did a good job of finishing up strong.”
In the first half, neither team gave in. Pierre and Spearfish had a number of shots on goal, but both defenses stood their ground. The game was scoreless at the half, but that wouldn’t remain.
The first points came off a Spartans corner kick with just over 29 minutes left to play. The Govs had the kick well defended, but the ball bounced off a Pierre player and into the net, making it 1-0 Spearfish.
Later, the Spartans scored off a free kick with just over 14 minutes to go, courtesy of Kellan Scott, to seal the victory.
“I feel like we had a good performance and lots of shots. It's just unlucky at our own goal,” senior Rylan Derry said. “And we had (one) slip through the keeper’s hands, so we had a lot of chances. We just couldn’t put one in.”
Despite the loss, Manriquez remains confident. He said his team is primed to “bounce back,” but Manriquez emphasized the importance of playing together.
“Just making sure to keep working on staying strong,” he said. “You know, it's just one game, and just getting ready for the next game.”
The Govs will look for a different result when they face Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday at Howard Wood Field at 6 p.m.
