Rylan Derry

Pierre's Rylan Derry, left, handles the ball during Saturday's loss to Spearfish.

 Tim Ahartz

T.F. Riggs High School saw both of its varsity soccer teams in action on Saturday, but the games were split at one a piece.

The girls (2-0) first defeated Spearfish 5-2 while the boys later suffered a 2-0 shutout to the Spartans.

Dani Ringstmeyer

Pierre's Dani Ringstmeyer with the ball during the Governors' game on Friday.
Grace Richter

Pierre's Grace Richter during the Governors' game on Friday at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Complex.
Ava Flottmeyer

Pierre's Ava Flottmeyer with the ball during the Governors' Friday game in Pierre.
Caden Thompson

Pierre's Caden Thompson, left, and two Spearfish players battle for the ball in Saturday's game.
Erlend Tveite

Pierre's Erlend Tveite, left, fights for the ball with a Spearfish player.

