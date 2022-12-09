After watching the girls take care of business, the Pierre boys wrestling team picked up a big dual win over Brookings in their home opener on Thursday night. The Govs defeated the Bobcats, 57-7.
In total, Pierre won five of its 14 matches by decision while Jaxon Ducheneaux, Deegan Houska, Chance Carda and Joshua Rydberg ended their duals with a pin.
The Govs also picked up three wins by no contests, and their only two losses came in the 113 and 132-pound divisions.
“I think we wrestled really well,” head coach Shawn Lewis said. “We came out from the get go and got to our offense. And in those matches, we scored first which is kind of always the goal. And we looked really good on our feet. So, overall, a good day.”
According to Lewis, a huge victory came at 220 when sophomore Elijah Boutchee defeated Brookings wrestler James Olson by a 6-2 decision. Boutchee tallied a takedown in the first period and then a near fall in the second.
“I was proud of myself,” he said. “Coming into the 220 weight class, I’m a smaller guy, so a lot of these guys are stronger. I just got to get to it, get to work. Be the aggressor and not the defender.”
When asked how he was able to defeat a larger Brookings opponent, Boutchee said he used his speed to his advantage.
“I’m a little quicker than most of them,” the sophomore wrestler said. “I got to work on my endurance a little bit, but I’d say (my quickness) is better than most of these guys.”
Even though Boutchee came out with the win, he narrowly avoided an Olson comeback in the final period. Olson scored a reversal to make it 5-2, and he was on the verge of possibly pinning Boutchee.
But the Pierre wrestler recovered after recording an escape and holding off his opponent for the remainder of the match. Lewis was proud of how his wrestler responded to that late scare.
“He got in a bad position, and then he bailed from it and only gave up two (points), rather than going to his back. Whereas last weekend (at the Mandan Lions Tournament in North Dakota), he didn’t bail on that position and it probably cost him a match that he’d want to have back,” he said. “But just seeing that improvement, seeing guys be confident in what they’re doing — that was ultimately why we were able to get things done tonight.”
For sophomore Jackson Charron, his 145-pound dual also went the distance. After a scoreless first period, Charron escaped from the grasp of Brookings’ Spencer Christie to make it 1-0 Pierre. Charron then scored a takedown in the third period to give him the 3-1 victory.
“I (would) definitely say my takeaway is improve on my offense and then get my defense better,” he said. “I liked how I worked on bottom, but, otherwise, I’m just ready to get back to work and work harder.”
Not only did he win his match, Charron did so in front of a sizable home audience.
“Big crowd tonight,” Charron said. “We all love the support. We all love looking in the stands and seeing tons of people supporting us. And it’s just huge to start off the season with a big win.”
Up next, the Govs will compete at “The Rapid Invite” on Friday and Saturday at Summit Arena at The Monument. The tournament began at noon on Friday before the press deadline. Saturday’s schedule begins at 8 a.m. with JV followed by varsity.
This win over Brookings will give Pierre more confidence going forward, but Lewis doesn’t want his wrestlers to celebrate too much with a large chunk of the season still left.
“We just got to take it one step at a time,” Lewis said. “And so, not to get too high on this dual (and) just a stepping stone along the way. And, ultimately, we got a big tournament tomorrow. So we got to regain our focus and get to work.”
