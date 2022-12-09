After watching the girls take care of business, the Pierre boys wrestling team picked up a big dual win over Brookings in their home opener on Thursday night. The Govs defeated the Bobcats, 57-7.

In total, Pierre won five of its 14 matches by decision while Jaxon Ducheneaux, Deegan Houska, Chance Carda and Joshua Rydberg ended their duals with a pin.

Jaxon Ducheneaux

Pierre's Jaxon Ducheneaux pinned Brookings' Mason Mathis with 13 seconds left in the second period of their match on Thursday.
Elijah Boutchee

Pierre's Elijah Boutchee won his match versus Brookings' James Olson by a 6-2 decision.
Jackson Charron

Pierre's Jackson Charron beat Brookings' Spencer Christie after a 3-1 decision.
Chance Carda

Pierre's Chance Carda pinned Brookings' Israel Caldron with 23 seconds left in the second period of their match on Thursday.

