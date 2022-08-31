No team prefers a tie over a win, but that’s the hand the Pierre boys soccer team was dealt on Tuesday night.
The Govs’ road game against Watertown ended in a 1-1 draw.
Pierre’s lone goal came early in the first half, but it was an impressive one, to say the least.
Similar to the goal he scored against Sturgis Brown, senior Rylan Derry shot this one from nearly 40 yards out to put the Govs up within the first eight minutes.
“It was just a live play down the sideline,” Derry said. “(I) got behind our guy, received the ball, saw the goalie was a little bit further out. So I kind of just chipped it to the back post, and (it) went over and bounced in.
Head coach Miguel Manriquez said the whole team jumped in excitement, just like they did after Derry’s goal against Sturgis.
“...It was just crazy because you don’t see that often,” Manriquez said. “Rylan is one guy that if he sees the keeper coming out, he’s gonna chip you. And that’s what he did. Some people, when they see that shot going, they’re gonna think right away, ‘Oh, it’s going out.’ And it just hit that corner, and it was great.”
For the first 20 minutes, Pierre was the aggressor. The Govs (3-2-1) were constantly pushing the ball down to Watertown’s side of the field and putting pressure on the Arrows’ goalkeeper.
But Watertown (4-1-1) responded with its only goal with more than 21 minutes remaining in the first half, and the momentum shifted towards the home team.
Even so, Pierre kept its composure and went into halftime with no further damage done.
“We were right there trying to get those scoring opportunities, and when that goal came in, we, obviously, noticed that they were going to try to pack more, since they wanted to tie the game,” Manriquez said. “Then they did. But I’m just proud of the boys that after getting that goal, they were able to stay compact as a team and just played together as a team and finished up the half.”
The second half was more of the same as both teams applied pressure on both ends and had multiple shots on goal. But neither team could convert their opportunities.
Derry pointed to the fact that every Pierre player was exhausted by the final whistle.
“You can always say (it was) the bus legs, but I think it was just the heat,” he said. “...Playing on everything, going into an away game. It’s just everybody was tired.”
Despite the draining heat, the Govs battled their way to a tie with a solid Watertown team on the road.
The senior forward said it was Pierre’s intensity that helped them push through, and that the team knew it “wasn’t going to lose.”
Part of the reason is because of Carson Ahartz’s constant communication to his teammates throughout the game. The senior goalkeeper also made some key saves in the final minutes that made the difference.
“Carson was just phenomenal,” Manriquez said. “Towards the end, he had a really good save where we had people from Watertown crash and we had people from our team crashing at the same time. And he was able to get up. He did get a little hurt, but he was able to finish out the game.”
The Govs return home to host Mitchell on Thursday at the PILC Soccer Complex at 6 p.m.
But before then, Manriquez wants all of his players to communicate with each other on the field. Not just the goalkeeper.
“We can’t just have the defense communicating, and then the offense is not moving along,” he said. “And it’s just something — we have to keep reminding them during the game, sometimes, to focus on what they’re doing on themselves. Which is great, but if we’re all talking as a team, it’s going to be a great time.
