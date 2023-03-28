The 2023 season for Pierre boys tennis has already begun, as the Governors competed in the West River Invite held on Friday-Saturday at the Parkview Tennis Courts in Rapid City.
Pierre faced four teams during its opening weekend. On Friday, the Govs lost to RC Stevens, 9-0, but bounced back with a 7-2 win over Spearfish. Pierre then wrapped the invite with back-to-back losses, falling to St. Thomas More (6-3) and 2022 state runner-up RC Christian (9-0).
“I think it went really well,” Govs head coach Emily Williamson said during Monday’s practice at Griffin Park. “You know, it was our first weekend. We played a couple tough schools. But everyone, for the most part, stayed really positive and stayed engaged in the points and gave it their full effort. Spearfish was definitely a good matchup for us, and it was really nice to get that first win under our belt.”
Williamson added that even in their three losses, those matches were “very competitive.”
“I mean, just, definitely, pretty tough competition, and we played some experienced players. Our team is very young. So learning, I think, was a big component of it,” she said. “A lot of those players have access to indoor tennis year-round, and we just don't have that in Pierre. So I think that experience was really a difference-maker this weekend.”
Freshman Lucas Hight shared how his first varsity matches went.
“It wasn't too bad,” he said. “Got a couple games out but only won one match out of eight. It was just tough all-around, but I just kept playing and having fun.”
Hight’s lone victory came against the Spartans when he defeated Spearfish’s Nick Wise, 10-5, in singles.
“(With it) being the first year on varsity and being such a young player, it felt pretty good,” Hight said of winning his first varsity match.
Against the Spartans, the Govs came out victorious in five of their six singles and two of their three doubles matches.
Over both days, Pierre faced three teams who placed at last year’s SDHSAA Class A Boys State Tournament — Spearfish (ninth), St. Thomas More (13th) and Spearfish.
Williamson thought the weekend, as a whole, was a good measuring stick for her boys.
“You know, I wasn't really sure how we would compare in the state this year, just being that we have pretty much an entire new varsity (team) with the exception of one person,” she said. “But it kind of gave me an idea of where we might be in the pack and where we could finish if we keep working hard. I have some pretty high goals for them this year, so I hope that we can have some nicer days and have some more, better practices and stuff like that. So (I’m) excited.”
The Govs finished fifth at state last season in Williamson’s first year at the helm, but as she mentioned, they are facing major turnover this spring. Pierre lost seven seniors from last year’s team, and junior Devin Dodson is the lone varsity returner.
“They were a really strong senior class,” Williamson said. “A lot of the coaches that I saw over the weekend were just commenting how well-rounded they were, so big shoes to fill. But also, I think the other boys are excited to continue that tradition and the legacy that Pierre tennis could continue to have.”
Dodson said it “feels good” to be back on the tennis courts again.
“Just getting the swing of the racket back in and just being able to play again is really awesome,” he added.
Because he is the only returning varsity player, Dodson has found some of his teammates seeking him for advice.
“A lot of them played last year, and they know what to do when they're in games and stuff,” he said. “But some of them come up and ask me just, ‘How should I handle this match?’ And when we played on the indoor courts this weekend, they were like, ‘How is it playing on an indoor court versus outside?’ And stuff like that.”
But Dodson doesn’t mind taking on the role of leader.
“I think it feels great just to be able to have the leadership and really help people out,” he said.
When looking at the rest of the season, Dodson shared what he hopes to accomplish in his junior year.
“I just really want this year to be where I get things done. Like, I can really work hard, so, next year, I'll be winning a lot more and stuff,” Dodson said.
For Hight, his goal is to win as many matches as he can. The freshman Govs explained how he can be successful on the court this spring.
“Keep training and practicing as much as I can,” Hight said. “Just keep putting my head in the game and fighting back as much as I can.”
Hight noted he’s played the sport for five or six years and shared how it feels to be at the varsity level.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Hight said. “I've been playing tennis for quite a long time, and it's good to be up here.”
In total, Pierre has three seniors and two juniors on this year’s squad. The rest are sophomores or younger.
Senior Carter Gordon discussed the Govs’ chemistry despite so few veteran players.
“It was kind of weird at first because I didn't know how to get along with everybody,” he said. “And then I got paired as doubles with Jacob Leiferman, and he's a (sophomore). But we all kind of just clicked right away.”
Initially, Gordon found it difficult to explain where this sudden chemistry stemmed from.
“It's just like we got in a hotel room — even in the car. You know, we're all laughing. Pierre's a small town, so we already kind of knew each other but not like that,” he said. “But we kind of started clicking right away, getting along. And it just shows that by the end of the season, we will be a really close team.”
When asked about her general thoughts about this year’s team, Williamson said they have “a good group of athletes and overall just a really nice group of boys.”
“I've been fairly impressed with their character and how they have carried themselves on and off the court,” she added.
Along with its fifth-place finish at state last season, Pierre also placed seventh at the ESD Meet. Dodson hopes the Govs have the same if not similar success in 2023, but he kept things in perspective, given his team’s youth.
“I know this year is probably going to be our rebuilding year, so we got to make the most of it,” he said. “We're going to win a couple matches here and there, but we can't expect to just go out and dominate.”
But Williamson believes that it won’t be too long until Pierre returns to the cream of the crop of boys tennis in South Dakota.
“I don't want to limit ourselves to the potential that we could have,” she said. “But definitely within the next couple of years, because we are so young, I think in the next couple of years, we could be at the top of the state again.”
Up next, the Govs will face Sioux Falls Jefferson and SF Roosevelt in a varsity triangular on Saturday at Kuehn Park. Pierre will play the Cavaliers at 11 a.m. and the Rough Riders at noon.
“We didn't play them last year, and they're AA schools. So I haven't seen their players, and I'm not really familiar with their programs, being that it's only my second year and I'm not from South Dakota,” Williamson said. “So with them having access to new courts and stuff like that, I suspect there's going to be some good competition and some good players. But our boys are excited to play a AA school and some of those Sioux Falls schools that we haven't seen on our schedule before.”
