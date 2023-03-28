The 2023 season for Pierre boys tennis has already begun, as the Governors competed in the West River Invite held on Friday-Saturday at the Parkview Tennis Courts in Rapid City.

Pierre faced four teams during its opening weekend. On Friday, the Govs lost to RC Stevens, 9-0, but bounced back with a 7-2 win over Spearfish. Pierre then wrapped the invite with back-to-back losses, falling to St. Thomas More (6-3) and 2022 state runner-up RC Christian (9-0).

Jacob Leiferman
Pierre's Jacob Leiferman serves the ball during Monday's practice.
Emily Williamson
Pierre head coach Emily Williamson, left, demonstrates some technique to Devin Dodson during Monday's practice.
Carter Gordon
Pierre's Carter Gordon serves the ball during Monday's practice.
Lucas Hight
Pierre's Lucas Hight after a serve during Monday's practice.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

