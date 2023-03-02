The South Dakota high school boys wrestling season is over, but Pierre ended its campaign in glorious fashion.
The Governors captured the Class A Duals State Championship after defeating defending champion Brandon Valley on Feb. 25, 34-33, by a forfeit tiebreaker.
“Bringing that trophy home just kind of meant a lot,” junior Tristan Spencer said. “It felt really good to send our seniors off with a championship instead of second place.”
While it may not have technically been revenge for Pierre, it sure felt like it.
Spencer said it felt “really good” to dethrone Brandon Valley.
The Lynx beat the Govs, 42-24, on Jan. 26 at T.F. Riggs High School.
“When they beat us in the regular season, they beat us bad. I mean, you don’t get beat by 18 points by accident,” Spencer said.
“It sucks, but Brandon Valley had two wrestlers out, and they were two of their bigger point scorers and key matchups they needed to win the dual," he said. "It just didn’t pan out to where they could get those matchups. That’s kind of unfortunate, but we did our jobs and came through.”
Pierre head coach Shawn Lewis said they won the dual state championship solely on persevering through injuries.
“A lot of that, you get a little bit lucky,” Lewis said. “But also, you kind of train the brain over the year to shut some things out and still be able to compete at your best, even when your body is at one of its worst. That’s kind of one of the things wrestling teaches you is just simply be comfortable being uncomfortable at all times.”
Pierre ended up sending all 14 of its wrestlers to the state tournament.
Individually, senior Deegan Houska was crowned the 160-pound champion of Class A on Feb. 24. following a 10-6 decision over Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Keenan Sheridan in the title match.
Pierre dominated the Class A individual bracket, seeing five of its wrestlers in championship matches. The Govs placed 10 wrestlers overall, including six in the top-three of their respective weight classes.
“I don’t think that’s ever happened, since I’ve been in high school anyway,” Spencer said. “We’ve always had 10 or 11, but we’ve never had all 14. That’s really cool. It’s just kind of nice to know that we’re all working hard, all showing out.”
For Spencer, he finished second at 138 behind Brandon Valley’s Alex Mentzer.
“Going into the championship match, I was really nervous, first time in the finals, and it was against Alex Mentzer, who’s a really good wrestler,” Spencer said. “Didn’t really go the way I wanted it to, but it happened. So we’re moving on.”
The junior wrestler explained what it felt like to wrestle in the championship match for the first time in his high school career.
“It was really cool. Kinda felt like all the lights and everybody’s eyes were on you,” Spencer said. “It’s kind of a cool feeling.”
When looking back on the Govs’ journey to their dual state title, it’s no surprise they finished where they did. Excluding the Brandon Valley loss, Pierre didn’t lose another dual.
And all but one tournament, the Govs secured either first or second place.
“We had a really good season,” Lewis said. “Placing first or second in every tournament we went to, besides the state individual tournament, kind of getting nipped and placing third, only having one dual loss on the year. I mean, you can’t do anything other than consider it a very positive season for us.”
As the season went on, Lewis saw gradual growth from his team in a number of ways.
“You look at (year) Alex Oedekoven, who broke his wrist in late January, had to learn how to wrestle with a cast and then had to do just a completely different set of moves than he normally does. I mean, that’s positive growth,” he said. “You look back to us losing five finals matches at Mid Dakota, but then coming back and winning big semifinal matches at the state tournament to get five in the finals. I mean, that maturity, development definitely progressed throughout the year.”
Spencer said what stood out to him most this season was how they kept each other accountable and “were there for each other.”
“The way that this group kind of really came together at the end, supporting each other — I mean, it’s a process that takes time. It doesn’t just happen,” Lewis said. “But when you’re together almost every single weekend, on a bus, in a hotel room, at a tournament, all weekend long, it forms a pretty tight bond that somebody not necessarily in the wrestling community would understand.”
Pierre will lose four seniors to graduation in the spring — Chase Carda, Houska, Gavin Stotts and Joshua Rydberg, who signed with the University of Sioux Falls wrestling in mid-February.
Lewis shared the impact this group has had on the program over the years.
“These guys have been solid staples in our lineup for the last couple of years, some a little bit longer than others. They’re not a gigantic class, but they’ve had a gigantic impact on kids moving forward. (And) you’ve got just completely different personalities out of these guys,” he said. “But, all of them, when they show up each and every single day to get to work and at practice, absolutely get to work. And then when you get to a Saturday tournament, you never question what they’ve done throughout the week and what they’re giving you on Saturday. It’s always their best.”
Even with key pieces leaving the starting lineup, Lewis believes his younger wrestlers are more than prepared to step into those roles next season.
“Some of those spots are going to get filled by guys who were ready to go this year,” Lewis said. "I really think we had two or three, probably three for sure guys who, if had the opportunity, would have placed at the state tournament this year. They just happened to be sitting behind those guys. So I’m very confident that those guys will be ready to go for next year."
A number of starters will return for the Govs next year, including Spencer, who shared his plans during the offseason.
“I’m going to try to get in the weight room more this summer, just kind of get stronger,” he said. “But, otherwise, goals for next year are definitely winning the state title, and I really want to break the single-season takedown record for Pierre.”
Pierre’s single-season record is 208 takedowns, set by Tyler Bryant in 1996, and Spencer recorded 106 this season.
“I pretty much have to double what I did this year,” Spencer said.
Spencer explained how he can accomplish this feat in his final season with the Govs.
“Just keep it in mind,” Spencer said. “And just make sure I’m getting a bunch of takedowns and not wasting time with turning kids — Just keep working on my feet and getting faster.”
The weight divisions for boys wrestling are expected to change next year, but Spencer added he won’t worry about what weight class he’ll be in until that time comes.
With many familiar faces returning for Pierre in 2023-24, Lewis remains confident in next year’s squad.
“Our junior class this year was a very large anchor, and that class has a lot of returning numbers, along with the kids coming forward,” he said. "Our middle coaching staff just always does a great job just making sure we have two or three kids at all times who are just ready to plug into that varsity lineup to go.”
