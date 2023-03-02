Gavin Stotts

Pierre's Gavin Stotts during the SDHSAA Boys Class A State Wrestling Tournament held on Feb. 23-25 at Summit Arena at The Monument. The Govs took home the Class A Duals State Championship after defeating Brandon Valley, 34-33.

 Campea Photography

The South Dakota high school boys wrestling season is over, but Pierre ended its campaign in glorious fashion.

The Governors captured the Class A Duals State Championship after defeating defending champion Brandon Valley on Feb. 25, 34-33, by a forfeit tiebreaker.

Deegan Houska

Pierre's Deegan Houska won the 160-pound division of the SDHSAA Boys Class A State Wrestling Tournament held on Feb. 23-25.
Tristan Spencer

Pierre's Tristan Spencer finished second at 138 in the SDHSAA Boys Class A State Wrestling Tournament held on Feb. 23-25.
Joshua Rydberg

Pierre's Joshua Rydberg during the SDHSAA Boys Class A State Wrestling Tournament held on Feb. 23-25.

