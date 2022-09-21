The Pierre boys soccer team knew what was on the line when the Governors traveled to Yankton on Tuesday — a chance to improve their playoff seeding and to secure a home postseason game.
But in the end, it didn’t matter.
After a 20-yard, free-kick goal by Rylan Derry less than three minutes into play, the Bucks quickly responded with two scores of their own just 13 minutes later.
From then on, Yankton never trailed and defeated the Govs, 4-2.
“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it or anything like that. We started off a little (nervous), started off a little shaky,” head coach Miguel Manriquez said after the loss.
Pierre’s hesitant play could have derived from the fact that Yankton’s offense was constantly on the attack. The Bucks continuously applied pressure to the Govs’ defense, and, eventually, Yankton broke through.
“They were just moving around a lot, and we just weren’t focusing or communicating out there,” Manriquez said. “And it’s something that we have to remind the kids that if we’re not communicating and talking with each other, it’s not going to work out in the game of soccer. So we can’t just have one person out there talking. It has to be everyone collaborating at the same time.”
And while Pierre’s backline was constantly under duress from Yankton’s aggressive offense, it didn’t come as a surprise to the Govs.
Defensively, the execution just wasn’t there.
“We just didn’t do what we’re supposed to do,” senior Erlend Tveite, who scored the team’s second goal in the second half after a missed shot by Derry, said. “They like to just play through balls, and they are fast attacking. They play fast, and we knew what they were going to do.”
Possibly the only bright spot, defensively, for Pierre was goalkeeper Carson Ahartz.
The senior made numerous, clutch saves that kept the Govs within striking distance.
“Carson had a lot of great saves,” Manriquez said. “Yankton was right on the line against him. There were a lot of 1-v-1 situations, and Carson was able to step up and make those saves. And when you make those saves, the whole team recognizes that, ‘It’s not only him that is stepping up, but we all have to step at the same time.’”
On offense, the Govs had many missed opportunities that, if they capitalized on, may have resulted in a different outcome.
The play that summed things up was when Pierre (7-3-1) had a corner kick with just under six minutes left, but Derry put too much on the kick, as it sailed over everyone and rolled out of bounds.
Tveite made sure to note that the Govs’ offensive struggles were on them and not because of Yankton (6-4-2).
“It wasn’t their defense, we were just way too passive,” he said. “Our entire team just stayed back way too much. We were maybe nervous or afraid to proceed, but we just didn’t have enough players on offense. That was basically it.”
Up next, Pierre travels to Sioux Falls Jefferson and will play the Cavaliers (5-3-1) at 3 p.m.
As the Govs approach their final two games of the regular season, Manriquez wants his players to not dwell on the loss but rather focus on what lies ahead.
“Just making sure we learn from the loss and just knowing that it’s not the end of the season,” he said. “We have two games left. As long as we stay as a team and play together, we’re going to be fine.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.