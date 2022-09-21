Caden Thompson

Pierre's Caden Thompson with the ball while playing Yankton on Tuesday. The Bucks defeated the Govs, 4-2.

 Tim Ahartz

The Pierre boys soccer team knew what was on the line when the Governors traveled to Yankton on Tuesday — a chance to improve their playoff seeding and to secure a home postseason game.

But in the end, it didn’t matter.

Rylan Derry

Rylan Derry scored one of Pierre's two goals on Tuesday night against Yankton off a free kick.
Carson Ahartz

Pierre goalkeeper Carson Ahartz saves the ball while playing Yankton on Tuesday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments