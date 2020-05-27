This week’s Pierre Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Sully Buttes junior Sedric Perkins, Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Cole Peterson and Stanley County senior Elizabeth Duffy.
Perkins is a wide receiver for the Sully Buttes Chargers football team. He was one of the more reliable targets for star quarterback Nick Wittler. The experience that Perkins gained this past season will serve him well as a senior leader next season, and farther into his post-high school career.
Peterson is a midfielder/forward for the Governors boys soccer team. Anytime the Govs played last season, Peterson could be found near the ball, particularly at midfield. Peterson has gained a lot of valuable experience over the past couple of seasons of Govs soccer, which should serve him well in a possibly expanded role where that veteran experience may be counted on.
Duffy was one of the more consistent basketball players for the Lady Buffs during her basketball career. She improved from year to year, constantly putting in work to better herself. Duffy started a fair amount of games this past season, and was one of the senior leaders on the team.
