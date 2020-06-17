This week’s Pierre Capital Journal Athletes of the Week are Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Isaac Polak, Sully Buttes junior Blaine Hill, and Stanley County freshman Keeley Rothschadl.
Polak is a multi-sport athlete at Pierre T.F. Riggs. He runs cross country, plays for the Oahe Capitals hockey team, and plays for the Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team. So far this season, Polak has been a stalwart of the Post 8 offensive attack, scoring run after run. Unofficially, Polak has 11 runs on 14 hits with 14 RBIs in the young season.
Hill is a multi-sport athlete at Sully Buttes. Hill plays the running back and defensive back position for the Chargers football team. He also competes in rodeo. Hill will be seen competing in the Saddle Bronc competition at this week’s State High School Finals Rodeo.
Rothschadl is a gymnast at Stanley County High School. Just a freshman, Rothschadl has already seen her fair share of competition. Look for her to steadily improve in gymnastics as they years go by.
