The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Aberdeen Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. 12 teams competed in both the cheer and dance competitions.
The Govs cheer team placed 12th with a score of 135.5. Sturgis finished one spot ahead of the Govs with a score of 149.5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the cheer competition by finishing with a score of 262.5, which was 34 points higher than the closest team.
The Govs dance team placed sixth overall with a score of 218.25. Harrisburg finished one spot above the Govs with a score of 219, while Aberdeen Central placed seventh with a score of 214. Sioux Falls Roosevelt also won the dance competition. They finished with a score of 252.25.
The Govs cheer and dance team will next see action at the Watertown Invitational in Watertown on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
