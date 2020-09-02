The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Watertown Invitational in Watertown on Tuesday. There were 12 teams competing in both dance and cheer.
The Govs cheer team placed 12th with a score of 137.5. The O’Gorman Knights won the cheer competition by finishing with a score of 273. Sioux Falls Roosevelt came in second place with a score of 265.5.
The Govs dance team placed eighth with a score of 286.75. Brandon Valley won the dance competition with a score of 362, while Sioux Falls Washington came in second place with a score of 359.75.
The Govs cheer and dance teams will next see action at the Pierre Invitational at Riggs High School on Saturday. Saturday’s competition is one of two competitions to take place in Pierre this season, and it is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.