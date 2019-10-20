The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Eastern South Dakota (ESD) Conference Invitational in Mitchell on Thursday.
The Govs cheer team finished in ninth place out of nine teams after finishing with a score of 165.50. Aberdeen Central finished one spot above the Govs after getting a score of 181.00. Harrisburg won the cheer competition after getting a score of 269.00. Brookings came in second place after finishing with a score of 259.50.
The Govs dance team finished in seventh place out of nine teams after finishing with a score of 207.67. Mitchell finished one spot below the Govs with a score of 194.00, while Watertown finished one spot above with a score of 220.00. Brandon Valley won the dance competition after getting a score of 271.33. Huron finished with a score of 267.50.
The Govs dance team placed fifth in Hip Hop, seventh in Jazz, and eighth in Pom. Huron won the Hip Hop and Jazz portions of competition, while Brandon Valley won Pom. Yankton was the only team in Kick.
The Govs cheer and dance teams will next see competition will be at the Class AA State Cheer and Dance Competition at Aberdeen Central High School on Saturday. Competition is scheduled to start at 11:15 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre cheer and dance teams at ESD Invitational
Grand Champion Cheer
9, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 165.50
Grand Champion Dance
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 207.67
Jazz
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 206
Pom
8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 189.5
Hip Hop
5, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 227.5
