The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive cheer and dance teams competed in the Watertown Invitational at the Civic Arena in Watertown on Tuesday night.
The Govs cheer team finished in 15th place out of 15 teams. They finished with a score of 135, which was about six points below Yankton. The Govs’ score was an improvement of about 25 points. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the cheer competition by finishing with a score of 277, which was ten points higher than Harrisburg.
The Govs dance team finished in tenth place out of 13 teams. They finished with a score of 202.5, which was about 12 points lower than their score last week in Aberdeen. The Govs finished about eight points lower than Aberdeen Central, but five points higher than Mitchell. Brandon Valley won the dance competition after finishing with a score of 264.83, which is about five points better than Sioux Falls Washington.
The Govs dancers tied for tenth in Jazz, placed tenth in Pom, and eighth in Hip Hop. All three scores for the Govs dancers were lower than their scores last weekend.
The Govs cheer and dance teams will next see competition at the Pierre Invitational at Riggs High Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. That meet is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. Saturday’s competition will be the only home competition for the Govs cheer and dance teams.
Full Results from Watertown Cheer and Dance Invitational
Grand Champion Cheer
1, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 277; 2, Harrisburg, 267; 3, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 266.5; 4, Sioux Falls Washington, 250; 5, Sioux Valley, 249.5; 6, Brookings, 243; 7, Brandon Valley, 226; 8, Huron, 207.5; 9, Watertown, 195.5; 10, Sioux Falls Lincoln. 177; 11, Mitchell, 165; 12, Dell Rapids, 161.5; 13, Aberdeen Central, 146; 14, Yankton, 141.5; 15, Pierre, 135.
Grand Champion Dance
1, Brandon Valley, 264.83; 2, Sioux Falls Washington, 259.17; 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 248.17; 4, Harrisburg, 235.33; 5, Yankton, 231; 6, Huron, 224.83; 7, Watertown, 215.17; 8, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 212.17; 9, Aberdeen Central, 210.17; 10, Pierre, 202.5; 11, Mitchell, 197; 12, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 128.5; 13, Brookings, 107.83.
Jazz
1, Brandon Valley, 251; 2, Sioux Falls Washington, 235; 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 234.5; 4, Harrisburg, 230; 5, Plankinton, 225; 6, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 211; 7, Watertown, 207.5; 9, Huron, 204.5; 9, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 198.5; 10, Aberdeen Central, Pierre, 193; 11, Aberdeen Central, 193; 12, Mitchell, 185; 13, Brookings, 145.5.
Pom
1, Brandon Valley, 295.5; 2, Sioux Falls Washington, 278.5; 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 256.5; 4, Yankton, 250.5; 5, Huron, 249.5; 6, Harrisburg, 242; 7, Aberdeen Central, 225; 8, Watertown, 218.5; 9, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 204.5; 10, Pierre, 200.5; 11, Mitchell, 199; 12, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 187; 13, Brookings, 178.
Hip Hop
1, Sioux Falls Washington, 264; 2, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 253.5; 3, Brandon Valley, 248; 4, Harrisburg, 234; 5, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 221; 6, Huron, 220.5; 7, Watertown, 219.5; 8, Pierre, 214; 9, Aberdeen Central, 212.5; 10, Mitchell, 207.
