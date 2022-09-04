toss

The Pierre cheer team tosses one of its cheerleaders in the air at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.

 Todd Thompson

The Pierre cheer team competed against 10 other teams in the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.

But the Governors got the short end of the straw, finishing in ninth place with 169.5 points. Watertown won the event, scoring 242.5 points.

The Govs' cheer team placed ninth at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday, scoring 169.5 points.
The Govs cheer team honored their seven seniors on Senior Day at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.
Pierre's cheer team during its performance at the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.

