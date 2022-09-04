The Pierre cheer team competed against 10 other teams in the Pierre Invitational on Saturday.
But the Governors got the short end of the straw, finishing in ninth place with 169.5 points. Watertown won the event, scoring 242.5 points.
A big reason for Pierre’s placement was that the Govs suffered 10 deductions.
“We're a little disappointed,” senior Emma Hunt said. “I think everybody was, but we'll practice. We got two more weeks, and then we'll hit it hard in Brookings.”
But the girls gave themselves some slack since they were without a few key members.
“We had an eventful practice last night because we learned that a girl was gonna have to have her appendix out. So we had to adjust some things,” head coach Courtney Paulson said. “But the girls worked really hard to put a safe, as clean as we could be, routine out there, and I'm super proud of them. They've been working really hard this year, and we can see our growth from years past.”
Because of some missing pieces, Paulson said one of her alternates had to learn a completely different spot, forcing her to learn two positions and pieces of the routine within a week.
“...Our team always seems to work hard, to just kind of roll with the punches that we get and is able to get everything figured out,” Paulson added. “And like I said, put out the cleanest routine that we can and the safest routine that we can because that's always our goal.”
For the Govs, they’re no strangers to moving around and rearranging last minute before a performance.
“As Coach Paulson likes to say, this is typical Pierre fashion,” senior Taya Rattling Leaf said. “Last year, the day before we went to state, we had a flyer that was just learning how to fly — so pretty typical.”
Before the invitational began, Pierre honored its seven seniors on Senior Day. The girls were grateful to have performed in front of their loved ones on such a special day.
“It means a lot, actually, because I am new here,” senior Ryleigh Harmon said. “And it's just really nice to have all the support, not only from my teammates, but from the people that I go to school with that I get to celebrate my senior year with such great people.”
Harmon moved to Pierre at the beginning of the school year. She admitted that the transition was tough, but she has since met great people on the cheer team who have been “supportive since day one.”
When talking about her seniors, Paulson couldn’t help but get emotional.
“This group of seniors works really hard, and they're great leaders,” she said while fighting back tears. “And they have a huge impact on this team because they all have such a huge heart. And so, next year is going to be really hard without them. So we're just trying to savor every single competition and practice that we can with them because they're the backbone of our team right now, all seven of them. It's going to be tough trying to get our team to be back up to those same feelings and quality and standards that we have this year in the future. These seniors, they've done a lot.”
Her senior cheerleaders know the strides they have made over the previous years, too.
“In the past, our cheer team hasn't been the best,” Rattling Leaf said. “But last year, I feel like we really improved. And we did keep a lot of the same girls that we had last year. So I feel like since it is our senior year, and we can see that improvement, we're just trying our absolute hardest (out there).”
Every season, the Govs choose a theme for their team, and this year’s theme is “we are one.”
The message?
To remain united, together. A family.
“When we have these people who have to learn the other part, we really have to come together,” Paulson said. “Everybody has to do their part to make sure that they're helping each other learn and they're spacing and encouraging everybody and making sure everything is able to work together. And so, I just think it shows how much of a family unit and true team that we really are, being able to come together and help each other.”
After a bye week, Pierre will compete at the Brookings Invitational on Sept. 17, at the Swiftel Events Center. The competition is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Hunt shared what the team will work on in the coming days.
“We're gonna work on staying tight, clean, being large, making everything look sharper and more purposeful,” she said.
Paulson said the Govs will also try to challenge themselves more in future competitions.
“I think what we're going to work on is increasing our difficulty,” she said. “So doing some harder stunts and then just making sure that everything is strong and tight, so then we don't have those falls and bubbles and wiggles in the air.”
