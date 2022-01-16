The Pierre Swim Team competed in two separate events on opposite sides of the state this past weekend. A small group was sent to the Deadwood Invitational in Deadwood, with a larger group being sent to the Aberdeen Winter High Points Meet in Aberdeen.
In Deadwood, three Pierre swimmers placed first in their events. Matthew Maritz placed first in nine events in the boys 9-10 division. Charlotte Hull placed first in the girls 13-14 200 freestyle, while Graydon Berg placed first in the boys 8 and under 100 backstroke.
In Aberdeen, Mason Ward-Zeller was the star of the show. He placed first in four events, including the 100 individual medley in which he broke the state record. Bentley Frost, Trey Linn and Ella Ward Zeller placed first in three events. Michelle Weiss placed first in six events in the girls 15-16 division. Colon Cass placed first in the 500 freestyle and 1650 freestyle in the boys 13-14 division, while Lydia Kroon placed first in the 25 backstroke and 50 backstroke in the girls 7-8 division.
High Points winners for the Pierre Swim Team include Bentley Frost, Kathryn Marty, Garrett Linn, Lydia Kroon, Trey Linn, Colton Cass, Michelle Weiss and Ella Ward-Zeller.
The Pierre Swim Team is scheduled to send swimmers to both Bismarck and Watertown this weekend.
