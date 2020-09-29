The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country teams competed in the Rapid City Invitational in Rapid City on Friday. Over 300 athletes competed in four races.
The Govs did not have enough runners for both the girls varsity race and girls junior varsity race to constitute a team. The Govs junior varsity boys team finished seventh as a team with 139 team points. Rapid City Stevens won the boys junior varsity race with 38 team points. The Govs boys varsity team placed seventh out of 11 teams with 182 team points. Sioux Falls Christian won the boys varsity race with 36 team points.
Senior Jessica Lutmer was the lone Govs runner in the girls varsity race. She finished in 13th place. Jazzlyn Rombough led the Govs girls junior varsity team by finishing in eighth place. Hayden Shaffer led the Govs varsity team by finishing in 17th place, while Stefan Hopkins led the Govs by finishing in 21st place in the boys junior varsity race.
Hill City’s Abby Cutler won the girls varsity race, while Philip’s Presley Terkildsen won the girls junior varsity race. Sioux Falls Christian’s Isaac Davelaar won the boys varsity race, while Rapid City Stevens’ Canyon Iszler won the boys junior varsity race.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country teams will next see action at the Sioux Falls Cross Country Invitational in Sioux Falls on Thursday.
