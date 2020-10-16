The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country teams competed in the Roger Loecker Invite at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Thursday.
The Govs boys varsity team was led by junior Hayden Shaffer, who placed fourth with a time of 17:38.93. Junior Blake Judson placed seventh with a time of 17:58.32, while freshman Jared Lutmer placed ninth with a time of 18:04.14. Aberdeen Central senior Daniel Street won the boys varsity race with a time of 16:46.49.
The Govs boys varsity finished in second as a team with 43 points. Aberdeen Central won the boys varsity race with 21 points.
The Govs girls varsity varsity team was led by senior Jessica Lutmer, who placed second with a time of 20:16.66. Aberdeen Central senior Melanie Jacobs won the race with a time of 19:49.36.
The Govs girls varsity finished in second as a team with 56 points. Aberdeen Central won the girls varsity race with 19 points.
No Govs runners competed in the girls junior varsity race. The girls jv race was won by Aberdeen Central freshman Kiana Joerger, who finished with a time of 21:55.72. Aberdeen Central also won the girls jv race by finishing with 19 points.
The Govs boys junior varsity team was led by sophomore Jamin McGray, who finished in 13th place with a time of 19:53.11. Aberdeen Central freshman Anthony Miller won the boys jv race by finishing with a time of 18:56.44.
The Govs boys jv finished in fourth place as a team by earning 79 points. Aberdeen Central won the boys jv race by finishing with 22 points.
The Govs girls middle school team was led by Mason Berg, who placed second with a time of 9:54.23. Watertown’s Kate McElroy won the race with a time of 9:43.43. The Govs girls middle school team won the girls middle school race by earning 26 points.
Pierre’s Lincoln Schoenhard won the boys middle school race by finishing with a time of 9:17.66. The Govs boys middle school team won the race by finishing with 20 team points.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs cross country teams will next see action at the Class AA State Cross Country Meet at Hart Ranch in Rapid City next Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.