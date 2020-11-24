The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors cross country team held their annual team awards banquet at the Riggs Cafeteria in Pierre on Monday night.
Future Gov Award winners were Taylor Scares the Hawk, Haeden Wheelhouse and Riley Pfeifer. The Most Improved Runners from last season were Jessica Lutmer, Brady Gere, Blake Judson and Jared Lutmer. The Most Improved Runners during the season were Jazzlyn Rombough, Mason Dell and Hayden Shaffer. The Hardest Workers were Jessica Lutmer, Blake Judson and Stefan Hopkins. Jessica Lutmer and Hayden Shaffer were the Most Valuable Runners. Shaffer also earned the Goal Setter Award.
The Govs girls team was named as a Girls Team All-State winner after the five runners who competed at state earned a cumulative 3.65 grade point average. The seven Govs boys runners who competed at State earned a cumulative 3.58 GPA. Levi McKinley and Isaac Polak were named Academic All-State after having a 3.5 GPA or higher.
