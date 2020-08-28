The Pierre T.F. Riggs and Georgia Morse cross country teams kicked off their 2020 season on Friday at the Pierre Invitational at Steamboat Park. Other schools competing in the invite included Aberdeen Central, Gregory, Winner, Ipswich and Rapid City Central. A total of 206 runners competed in seven races.
Senior Jessica Lutmer won the girls varsity 4K race with a time of 16:09.75. Freshman Rachel Nemec finished in 13th place with a time of 18:35.42.
The top runner for the Govs boys varsity was junior Hayden Shaffer, who placed fourth with a time of 14:06.81. Sophomore Jared Lutmer finished one spot behind Shaffer with a time of 14:25.46.
Freshman BreAnna Lowery was the top Governors runner in the girls junior varsity. She finished in eighth place with a time of 18:53.59. Sophomore Mason Dell won the boys junior varsity race after finishing with a time of 15:24.79.
Georgia Morse’s Mason Berg won the girls middle school 3K race after finishing with a time of 12:50.74. Noah Horsley won the boys middle school 1.7K race after finishing with a time of 7:20.65. Jayne Lees was the top Georgia Morse runner in the girls middle school 1.7K race. She placed second with a time of 7:43.10.
The next time the Pierre T.F. Riggs cross country team sees action will be on Sept. 10 in Aberdeen.
