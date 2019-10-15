The Pierre T.F. Riggs and Georgia Morse Middle School cross country teams saw action at the Eastern South Dakota Cross Country Invitational in Brookings on Monday.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys placed fifth with a team score of 155, while the Governor girls placed sixth with a team score of 148. Aberdeen Central won the boys race with a team score of 26, while Brandon Valley won the girls race with a team score of 46.
The Govs boys team was led by sophomore Hayden Shaffer, who placed 18th with a time of 17:54.3. Freshman Jared Lutmer placed 29th with a time of 18:25.3. The Govs girls team was led by junior Jessica Lutmer, who placed sixth with a time of 19:53.1. Senior Morgan Oedekoven placed 18th with a time of 21:09.7.
The Govs junior varsity boys team was led by sophomore Jace Crane, who finished in 25th place with a time of 16:20.9. Junior Blake Jones finished in 26th place with a time of 16:25.6.
The Georgia Morse Middle School boys team finished in third place with a score of 73 team points. The Georgia Morse Middle School girls team finished in second place with a score of 67 team points. The Brandon Valley and Harrisburg middle school boys teams finished tied for first place with team scores of 58 team points. The Aberdeen Central middle school girls team won the middle school girls race after finishing with a score of 46 team points.
The Georgia Morse Middle School boys team was led by Max Juhas, who finished in second place with a time of 10:57.2. Haeden Wheelhouse finished in tenth place with a time of 11:20.7. The Georgia Morse Middle School girls team was led by Mason Berg, who finished in fourth place with a time of 12:34.0. Lennix Dupris finished in seventh place with a time of 12;43.6.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs cross country teams are next scheduled to see competition at the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre cross country teams at ESD Cross Country Championships
Boys Varsity Team Results
5, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 155
Girls Varsity Team Results
6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 148
Boys Varsity Individual Results
18, Hayden Shaffer, 17:54.3
29, Jared Lutmer, 18:25.3
43, Brady Gere, 18:53.2
44, Trevin Black Bear, 18:54.0
45, Tyler Gere, 18:57.0
48, Blake Judson, 18:58.5
51, Isaac Polak, 19:08.0
55, Jaydn Wilcox, 19:23.6
59, Justin Dowling, 19:47.7
66, Isaak Rombough, 20:32.0
Girls Varsity Individual Results
6, Jessica Lutmer, 19:53.1
18, Morgan Oedekoven, 21:09.7
44, Hunter Martell, 22:20.1
45, Rachel Nemec, 22:22.5
50, BreAnna Lowery, 22:28.1
52, Jazzlyn Rombough, 22:44.6
61, Kyla Keyes, 25:02.8
Junior Varsity Boys Individual Results
25, Jace Crane, 16:20.9
26, Blake Jones, 16:25.6
33, William Foell, 17:04.9
39, Jamin McGray, 17:37.8
Middle School Boys Team Results
3, Georgia Morse, 73
Middle School Girls Team Results
2, Georgia Morse, 67
Middle School Boys Individual Results
2, Max Juhas, 10:57.2
10, Haeden Wheelhouse, 11:20.7
13, Jayden Brandt, 11:26.5
21, Lincoln Schoenhard, 11:46.7
28, Angelo Roubideaux, 11:52.3
37, Mason Ward-Zeller, 12:07.1
39, Riley Pfeifer, 12:10.8
43, Travis Boddicker, 12:21.4
45, Caleb Morris, 12:38.8
51, Carson Stoeser, 12:48.0
Middle School Girls Individual Results
4, Mason Berg, 12:34.0
7, Lennix Dupris, 12:43.6
14, Kinsley Lamb, 12:52.6
15, Liz Beth Crosby, 12;53.9
28, Ava Johnson, 13:25.1
30, Charlee Williams-Smith, 13:32.0
33, Nicole Weiss, 13:36.1
37, Gwen Richter, 13:46.1
40, Amara Dell, 14:00.0
49, Avery Lisburg, 14:13.9
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.