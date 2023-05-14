CJ logo

Pierre baseball finished its 2023 regular season Sunday winning both games versus Rapid City Stevens in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.

The Governors beat the Raiders, 5-2, in Game 1 and, 7-6, in Game 2 to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

