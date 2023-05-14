Pierre baseball finished its 2023 regular season Sunday winning both games versus Rapid City Stevens in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium.
The Governors beat the Raiders, 5-2, in Game 1 and, 7-6, in Game 2 to extend their winning streak to 10 games.
In Game 1, senior Lincoln Kienholz willed Pierre to victory.
He took the mound to begin this one, and Kienholz went 5.1 innings. He racked up 13 strikeouts while only giving up three hits, two earned runs and two walks on 85 pitches.
Senior Jonathan Lyons pitched the rest of the way. He finished with one strikeout and a walk while allowing three hits on 29 pitches.
At the plate, Kienholz finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sophomore Dawson Getz also tallied two hits and RBI for the Govs.
Pierre ended with six hits and three walks total.
In Game 2, the Govs needed a three-run seventh to get the Mother’s Day sweep.
Sophomore George Stalley hit a sacrifice fly to bring home junior Cade Kaiser from third base for the winning run.
Junior Jett Zabel shined for Pierre at the dish, going a perfect 3-3 and adding an RBI. Kienholz hit the team’s lone home run of the day, a solo shot in the sixth.
As a team, the Govs racked up nine hits and four walks.
Senior Jackson Edman got the nod in Game 2, but he struggled against Stevens. Edman only went 1.1 innings, struck out two and gave up four hits, six earned runs and three walks on 50 pitches.
Sophomore JJ Bucholz came on to relieve Edman. In 5.2 innings of work, Bucholz struck out four and allowed one hit and two walks on 75 pitches.
Further in-depth coverage of both games will be online and in Wednesday’s Capital Journal.
Austin Nicholson
Assistant Sports Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
