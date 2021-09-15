The Pierre Fastpitch softball team traveled to Tea this past weekend for a doubleheader against Dakota Valley and Tea Area. They lost both games.
Against Dakota Valley, Pierre came out of the blocks quickly by scoring two runs in the first inning on a single by Khalan Smart. Pierre added another run in the second inning while also playing strong defense. After four innings, Pierre appeared to be in the driver’s seat with a 5-1 lead. Dakota Valley rallied in the fifth inning by scoring five runs off five singles to claim a 6-5 lead. Dakota Valley added two more runs in the sixth, and Pierre was not able to answer back. Dakota Valley won 8-5.
Khalan Smart led Pierre offensively by batting 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Sheridan Nickolas took the loss after allowing 11 hits and striking out two.
In game two, Tea took an early 4-0 lead before the Pierre bats responded with a two-run single by Kara Weiss in the second inning. Tea kept the pressure on by adding three more runs in the third. The Pierre squad had the bases loaded in both the fourth and fifth innings, but they were not able to score runs in those situations. Pierre started to gain momentum in the fifth with RBI at-bats by Jenna Bucholz and Khalan Smart. They closed the gap to 7-5 in favor of Tea going into the sixth inning. Tea took advantage of Pierre mishaps by scoring four more runs. Pierre fought back by scoring two more runs, but Tea came away with an 11-7 victory.
Kara Weiss led Pierre by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored. Kayleigh Dueis went 2-for-2 with two walks. Erin Leiferman took the loss on the mound for Pierre.
The Pierre JV1 team split their action by defeating the Sioux City North Stars 9-3, but losing to West Central 8-2. The Pierre JV2 team traveled to Hurley, where they defeated Hurley 7-2, and Adrian-Ellsworth 7-5.
The Pierre Fastpitch team will have Senior Day during its last homestand on Sunday. They will host Madison and Baltic at the Oahe Softball Complex. The first pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.