Pierre’s fastpitch softball team had a good outing during Sunday’s doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Blue Jays, walking away with two wins at home on the club’s senior day.

Pierre won game one 14-1 after three innings, forcing the 12-rule to go into effect, with an extra runner crossing home before umpires called the game. They then wrapped up the second game in four innings with a final 16-6, ending in a forced 10-run rule.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments