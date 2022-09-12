Pierre’s fastpitch softball team had a good outing during Sunday’s doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Blue Jays, walking away with two wins at home on the club’s senior day.
Pierre won game one 14-1 after three innings, forcing the 12-rule to go into effect, with an extra runner crossing home before umpires called the game. They then wrapped up the second game in four innings with a final 16-6, ending in a forced 10-run rule.
The 12-run rule is after three complete innings of play and 10-run after four full innings.
Pierre opened the day’s first game with a rough top of the first inning. A few missteps on Pierre’s side put a Blue Jay runner in scoring position, which they capitalized on, taking a 1-0 lead out the gate.
As the bottom of the first opened, Pierre went two up and two down from a strike out and fly ball to center. But it didn’t take long for Pierre to regain their composure and get the game back on track.
With runners on second and third, Jenna Bucholz hit a hard, low drive into deep left field for an in-the-park homerun, putting three runs on the board and giving Pierre the 3-1 lead before the inning closed.
Despite the big hit, Bucholz found she started well in the first game but said her batting fell off a little.
“Something I need to work on at practice this coming week,” she said.
Bucholz added that having a doubleheader gives her something to look forward to when she wants to improve her playing, which provides extended time on the field.
After Bucholz hit, Pierre controlled the game, blocking the Blue Jays from getting any more runs while racking them up in the second and third innings.
During the bottom of the second, Emma Hall opened up the action with a hard hit to right-center for a single. Soon after, Erin Leiferman drove one out to center, bringing in one run and putting runners in scoring position.
With Pierre leading 4-1, Kara Weiss tapped out a bunt that dropped just north of home plate, getting her to first safely, but a miss-throw turned Weiss’ bunt single into a triple that brought in two runs, extending Pierre’s lead to 6-1.
“I’ve never really bunted in a game before, so that was pretty cool,” Weiss said. “It kind of just dropped right in front of the plate. I was expecting to get called back for a foul ball, but it worked out in my favor — had a few overthrows, and I ended up on third base, which is fun.”
Maya Shorter followed up with a deep triple to center, bringing Weiss across the plate and adding another run to the board. Pierre added a final run before the inning closed, giving them an 8-1 lead as they went into the top of the third.
Pierre closed down the top of the third in short order and resumed racking up runs in the bottom, adding the final six to close the game for the 14-1 win. Erin Leiferman pitched all three innings from the rubber, ending the day with three hits, one run and four strikeouts.
Pierre returned to the field with the same energy for the second game. Weiss started things off with a single, followed by a double from Shorter, putting both in scoring position. Pierre closed out the top of the first with two runs on the board.
But the Blue Jays weren’t going to go as quickly the second time around. The Jays put one run on the board before closing out the first.
Pierre opened its productive second inning with Hannah Lemieux gaining a “strikeout triple” due to the Jays’ errors on the throw to first. Pierre carried their momentum through the second inning, putting 10 runs on the board and going three up and three down once the Jays made their way to the plate in the bottom.
Still, the Blue Jays weren’t going quietly. At the top of the third, the Jays managed to keep Pierre from putting up another run while adding three of their own, cutting Pierre’s lead to 12-4.
Pierre added another four runs in the top of the fourth, taking the score to 16-4 and leaving the Blue Jays to cut the deficit to less than 10 runs or take an early loss.
During the Blue Jays’ last at-bat, they mounted another small rally similar to their third-inning showing. Lemieux made the first out by snagging a line drive to shortstop.
With bases loaded and two down, a hard Blue Jays grounder to center-left brought in two runs, ending in a double and cutting into Pierre’s lead. But the rally was short-lived as a fly to center ended in an out and final 16-6 score. Pierre’s Sheridan Nickolas pitched all four innings from the rubber, closing the day with six hits and five strikeouts.
“Great day,” head coach Keely Bracelin said following the doubleheader. “It was our senior day for our 11 seniors.”
She said eight of the seniors play on the varsity fall ball team.
While Bracelin said it was an overall good day, she found there is always room for more practice and improvement on the field.
“Defensively, we could have cleaned things up a little better and done some things a little different on the base paths,” she said. “But overall, these girls hit the ball very, very well, and I’m happy with it.”
Bracelin said walking away with two wins under their belt does make pushing those improvements and work a little easier. She also found it nice to walk away with two wins during the club’s senior day.
And that sentiment wasn’t lost on Weiss, who was among the club’s seniors on Sunday.
“Two wins on senior day is a really big thing for us,” she said. “And I think it’s a good way to win in front of our home fans on senior day and just show that we can do amazing things on and off the softball field.”
