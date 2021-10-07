In their last regular season doubleheader in Vermillion, the Pierre Fastpitch softball team faced familiar foes in Winner and Tea.
In game one, Winner took its only lead of the game when they scored on an error. Pierre’s bats were slow out of the chute, but they eventually tied the game in the second inning. A Winner double in the fourth inning set the stage for them to take another lead, but Jenna Bucholz had other plans. She denied a potential RBI by snagging a line drive at her left field position and throwing a laser to third base to hold the runner at second. That defensive spark was needed, as Pierre scored seven runs in their half to gain an 8-1 lead. That lead would hold for the rest of the game, giving Pierre an 8-1 victory.
Khalan Smart led the Pierre offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Dani Beck added a two-RBI single and a stolen base. Erin Leiferman picked up the win on the mound. She gave up three hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings.
In the regular season finale against Tea, Pierre struggled to get anything going offensively until the last inning. Tea bats came out ready to go. They scored in every inning on 10 total hits in a 14-4 Tea victory.
Jenna Bucholz led the way for Pierre by batting 2-for-3 with a double. Teyah Lewis went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Sheridan Nickolas went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored. She took the loss on the mound in the four inning contest.
With the regular season behind them, the Pierre Fastpitch varsity team turned their attention to the State Tournament on Oct. 2-3 in Sioux Falls. The Capital Journal will update with results from that tournament once they are received.
