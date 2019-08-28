The Pierre Varsity fastpitch softball team opened up their season with a pair of games against Baltic and the Pipestone Arrows in Sioux Falls.
Pierre started their season with a 12-2 loss against a well rounded Arrows team that hit the ball well. Six of the twelve runs produced came from two 3-RBI hits. The Arrows mixed their pitches well, keeping the Pierre hitters off balance. The Arrows allowed only seven hits. Allycen Herrman had a single and a triple. Kamden Carter had a pair of singles to lead the Pierre offense. Kenzie Gronlund pitched the opener. She gave up 13 hits against 31 batters,striking out four.
Pierre and Baltic battled back and forth to a 3-3 tie before going to extra innings thanks to strong defensive plays. Catcher Kamden Carter and shortstop Kenzie Gronlund would team up twice in a single inning to catch base runners trying to steal second base. Strong glove work was also demonstrated by Shelby Roman, Allycen Herrman and outfielder Bailey Wagner. Both teams amassed a run to end the final inning in a 4-4 tie. Carter, Roman, and Herrman would all gather two hits a piece. Herrman and Allison Johnson each hit a double. Jessi Buntrock added a deep triple to the hit tally. Buntrock pitched the final contest. She allowed 12 hits against 32 batters, striking out seven.
The Junior Varsity opened their season with a win over Tri-Valley, and a loss to Brookings.
The Pierre fastpitch teams will have Labor Day off. They will resume their season next Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.