The Governors beat visiting Brookings 49-0 Friday night, with all the points coming in the first half. It was the Govs (2-0) second consecutive shutout to start the season.
Pierre coach Steve Steele praised his team’s performance in all three facets of the game.
“I think we executed very well,” Steele said. “Offense took a drive, and then we got going. Defense has been lights-out both games so far, and special teams made a huge difference today”.
Pierre started their first drive with a three-and-out after a few short runs from senior quarterback Cade Kaiser. However, it didn’t take long for Pierre’s all-around dominance to be demonstrated by a series of consecutive plays.
First, senior Spencer Easland came up with an interception with six minutes left in the first quarter, registering a solid return to Brookings’ 26-yard line.
On the next play, Kaiser threaded the needle to find senior Jett Zabel in the end zone, allowing Pierre to take a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Govs opted for a squib kick, catching Brookings by surprise. The Govs took advantage, falling on the football, and taking over at the Bobcats’ 41-yard line.
From there, long runs from Kaiser and senior Trey Lewis set the Govs up at Brookings’ 1-yard line, and senior Brock Moser punched it in with under five minutes left in the first quarter.
Pierre forced Brookings into a three-and-out on their next possession, aided by a big third-down sack from junior E.J. Boutchee.
Moser starred on Pierre’s next offensive drive, taking one run for 34 yards and adding another touchdown run early in the second quarter. This time, he dived for the pylon, absorbing contact from multiple Brookings defenders and holding onto the football.
“I ran around the corner reading off of Jett (Zabel) and Chance’s (Carda) blocks, and they were perfect,” described Moser. “I saw the defense coming, and I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not, but I just decided to dive, and I got it in.”
Brookings’ best drive of the game to that point was rudely interrupted by Easland, as he gathered a tipped interception with the Bobcats approaching the red zone.
Easland asserted that the unrelenting pressure from the Govs defense gave them a psychological advantage.
“Our D-Line was putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Easland said. He’s freaking out. He’s young and doesn’t have much experience. … I saw the quarterback’s eyes lock right on the receiver, and I thought ‘oh I’m picking this off.’”
On the next drive, Kaiser demonstrated his talent as a dual threat, leading the Govs down the field with a 20-yard run up the middle and a long connection with junior wide receiver George Stalley.
Kaiser finished the drive off with another touchdown to Zabel, this time a 6-yard score that gave Pierre a 28-0 lead with just over six minutes remaining in the half.
Pierre was far from done with their first-half onslaught. After the Govs forced Brookings into another three-and-out, Lewis took a punt return to the house from 69 yards out.
Less than a minute later, Pierre’s Carson Stoeser intercepted a Brookings pass at midfield, again taking it all the way for a score. In the last seconds of the first half, Kaiser added insult to injury, connecting with Zabel for a screen pass that went for a touchdown, giving Pierre a 49-0 lead just halfway through the game.
From there, Pierre pulled their offensive starters and cruised to a blowout victory. It provided a chance to see sophomore backup quarterback Kaleb Lounsbury in action, after there was some question during the preseason of who would be stepping into that role.
Although Lounsbury lost two fumbles, he demonstrated arm strength and mobility in his debut.
Pierre’s defense remained stingy, limiting Brookings’ offense to a series of three-and-outs.
Easland believes that the Govs’ defensive unit has what it takes to continue their run of dominance.
“There’s a lot more pressure for our next game,” Easland said. People are going to be asking if we can do three shutouts. I think we can do it if we lock in during practice and lock in for the next game.”
Pierre will look to continue their strong start to the season at Mitchell on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
