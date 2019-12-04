The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team held their annual awards banquet in the Riggs Cafeteria on Tuesday night. Several awards were handed out, as voted on by the players and coaches.
Senior quarterback Garrett Stout was named Offensive MVP, while juniors Regan Bollweg and Gunnar Gehring were named Co-Defensive MVPs. Junior kicker Carston Miller was named Special Teams MVP, while senior lineman Grey Zabel was the Lineman of the Year. Sophomore wide receiver Austin Foley was named Scout Team Player of the Year. Senior running back Cobey Carr, senior lineman Matt Heilman and junior fullback Collin Brueggeman were named Blue Collar Govs. Senior fullback Jaret Clarke was given the Golden Gov Award. The team captains were Andrew Coverdale, Garrett Stout and Grey Zabel.
These awards were just some of the many awards the three-time Class 11AA Champion Govs have received. 13 players (nine All-State, four honorable mentions) were named to the Class 11AA All-State Football Team that will be released on Thursday. Garrett Stout was named Captain of the Argus Leader Elite 45 team last week. He is the first Pierre T.F. Riggs player to be given that honor. He is joined on the team by Zabel. Bollweg, Gehring and junior running back Maguire Raske were honorable mention players. The Govs had 13 players named to the All-ESD team and seven Academic All-State selections.
This year’s Pierre T.F. Riggs team will see a host of senior players graduate. Those players include Matt Lusk, Josh Rowe, Garrett Stout, Will Kessler, Chase Sattgast, Justin Dowling, Trever Adamson, Cade Hinkle, Isaac Buchholtz, Cobey Carr, River Iverson, Jaret Clarke, Weston Gravatt, Angel Vazquez, Wesley Harsma, Matt Heilman, Cole Nelson, Grey Zabel, Mike Merriman and Andrew Coverdale.
