Before the 2022 season began, the Pierre Governors had two goals in mind — finish undefeated and win another state championship.
Mission accomplished.
On Nov.12, Pierre defeated Tea Area, 35-20, to go a perfect 12-0 for the first time since 2019 and capture its sixth-straight 11AA state title, tying West Central (2000-05) for the most consecutive state championships in South Dakota history.
“I'd say it went how we pictured it,” senior defensive back Jayden Wiebe said. “We're very excited about how we performed, as well as the coaches. They probably couldn't be happier with how it went.”
Head coach Steve Steele agrees.
“I think just like any season, you don't expect anything to go perfect all season long. You just hope that you can finish perfect with the record and keep all the wins going. And you want to keep everyone healthy and hope everyone gets a good experience,” Steele said. “I think at the end of the day, we accomplished that part.”
Steele has now accounted for six of the program’s state titles since 2013. He said this season was pretty special for him, and for good reason.
Offensively, the Govs produced one of the most prolific offenses Pierre — and the state — has ever seen.
Overall, the Govs scored 573 total points, an average of nearly 48 per game, while amassing 5,620 yards — all program records. They also passed for a state record 3,492 yards.
To put things in perspective, Pierre scored 72 touchdowns on 93 of its drives (77 percent) and averaged 9.89 yards per play, meaning the “Green Machine” gained a first down nearly every time it snapped the ball.
Lethal.
When asked how the offense was so potent all season, senior offensive lineman Christian Busch put it simply.
“I think the biggest thing is trust. I mean, we got to trust each other as an offensive group to just go get it,” he said. “We know that we can break those records, and we know that we can get it done.”
It also helps when you have the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year — Lincoln Kienholz.
The senior quarterback put up insane numbers in his final season at Pierre. He threw for 3,422 yards and 46 TDs — both state records — while only recording six interceptions. Kienholz, South Dakota’s all-time leading passer (9,100), also ran for 1,436 yards and 24 more scores.
“Anytime you have Lincoln Kienholz as your quarterback, you already know you're gonna break some records,” Busch said.
And while Kienholz deserves all the credit for those passing stats, his teammates warrant some as well.
Pierre had three pass-catchers finish over 700 yards receiving — senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan (1,058), junior tight end Jett Zabel (842) and junior wide receiver Cade Kaiser (735). That trio also led the team in touchdown catches with 11, 13 and 12, respectively.
Merkwan, 11AA’s all-time career receiving yards leader (2,706), had the best performance of any receiver in Pierre history when he caught eight passes for a state-record 234 yards and also two touchdowns in Saturday’s state championship game.
On offense, five Govs — Kienholz, Merkwan, Zabel, Busch and lineman Matthew Coverdale — earned All-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors.
Busch credits much of Pierre’s success on that side of the ball to Steele, who is also the team’s offensive coordinator.
“I think he's the best coach to ever come out of South Dakota. I really do,” Busch said. “He's really good at coaching us up and scheming around other people's defenses. He can beat anybody, and he has to have the players to do it, too.”
Defensively, the Govs definitely improved. They gave up only 16 points per game, compared to 21 last year.
Senior linebacker Gavin Stotts shined for Pierre, leading the team in total tackles (131), tackles for loss (17) and forced fumbles (two) while also recording three sacks and an interception. He also played along the offensive line for all three playoff games and was awarded the Most Outstanding Lineman in the state title game.
The Govs finished with 31 sacks, and senior linebacker Chase Carda led all players with five. Pierre also recorded 19 interceptions, with Wiebe leading the way in that category (four).
Even though Wiebe came up one short of his season goal of five interceptions, he exceeded his expectations on special teams with two kick return touchdowns.
“I just wanted to be able to help my team on any side of the football, so offense, defense or special teams,” Wiebe said. “And I feel like I was able to do that.”
On defense, three Govs made the All-ESD team — Stotts, senior defensive back Jacob Mayer and senior lineman Jason Maciejczak.
Having a high-powered offense helped Pierre’s defense by making their job easier and less stressful, according to Wiebe.
“We knew they were going to score. So if we just held our opponents to the lowest score, we knew we would more than likely win the game,” he said. “So just each week, we would study film on our opponents, and we just would break it down on how their offense is going to be, just so the defense could do the best and stop (them) as much as we possibly could.”
And while the Govs had little issue getting back to the mountaintop, the journey was treacherous at times, forcing Steele and company to come through under pressure.
The first challenge was when Pierre had to overcome two 21-point deficits to defeat 11AAA foe Brandon Valley, 43-34, on Sept. 30.
Two weeks later, the Govs nearly crumbled against Tea Area at Hollister Field. Despite being down 11 points with under two minutes left, the Titans battled back and almost upset Pierre on a last-second hail mary attempt that ended up in Kienholz’s hands for the game-sealing interception.
FINAL:@TFriggs - 35Tea - 30After recovering the onside kick, Tea threw one last heave to the end zone.But Kienholz intercepts it to win it for Pierre. #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/5zqsCd7dhB— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) October 15, 2022
Mayer explained how his team overcame each time adversity struck throughout the season.
“We have great coaches that support us. And even when we're down, they're honest with us. So if we're down and we need to make improvements, they tell us what we're doing,” Mayer said. “We've always known how to just face adversity, and we're never quite out of the game. (We) just kind of hunker down and finish strong.”
Mayer added that having this “family” on the football field definitely helps Pierre win games on the biggest stages.
This close bond is largely why the program has won seven state titles in the last 10 seasons. Even Mayer admits that winning six-straight is outright “ridiculous.”
“It's crazy. I'm thinking in 20 years, and I'm looking back and be like, ‘Holy crap, we really did win every single year in high school,’” Mayer said. “So it's a really cool feeling I'm having, and I'm extremely blessed and grateful for all of it.”
This group of seniors have definitely left their mark at Pierre, including winning a state championship all four years. Not many high school football players can say the same.
“I've grown up with these seniors, and I'm really gonna miss them,” Busch said. “We're gonna all go off in our own world and do whatever. Some of us are gonna go play at the next level. Some of us are just gonna go to school. But you know, we're gonna always come back, and we're always gonna think about the 2022-2023 class and how we won a state championship and broke all those records.”
Looking ahead, Steele will look to replace 18 seniors, including key losses at the quarterback, wide receiver and offensive line positions and many others on defense as well.
But the Govs head coach likes what he has returning for next year’s squad.
“Next year is gonna be a solid group. And we still — despite all of our guys that we are graduating — we'll have a lot of guys back,” Steele said. “We'll definitely have some gaps to fill up. But this year is that offseason year, especially for a lot of the sophomores and some of the juniors, (the) kids will grow a ton in that offseason. So a lot of kids will look very different next season than they do right now.”
