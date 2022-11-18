Governors

On Saturday, the Pierre Governors defeated Tea Area, 35-20, to go 12-0 for the first time since 2019 and capture their sixth-straight 11AA state title, tying West Central (2000-05) for the most consecutive state championships in South Dakota history.

Before the 2022 season began, the Pierre Governors had two goals in mind — finish undefeated and win another state championship.

Mission accomplished.

Pierre's Jack Merkwan became the 11AA all-time career receiving yards leader when he tallied 112 yards against Brandon Valley on Sept. 30. He also caught two touchdowns in the Govs' 43-34 comeback win over the Lynx.
Pierre's offense scored 573 total points, an average of nearly 48 per game, while amassing 5,620 yards — all program records. They also passed for a state record 3,492 yards.
Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz was named the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year on Wednesday after a historic senior campaign. He threw for 3,422 yards and 46 TDs while only recording six interceptions. Kienholz also ran for 1,436 yards and 24 more scores.
After defeating Tea Area, 35-20, on Nov. 12, the Pierre Governors captured their sixth-straight 11AA state title and seventh since 2013.

