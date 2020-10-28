The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team will start their march to a potential fourth straight Class 11AA State Football Championship game on Thursday. They host the Mitchell Kernels in a first round playoff game at Hollister Field in Pierre.
The Govs (6-2) are the No. 3 ranked team in Class 11AA, while the Kernels (3-6) are the No. 6 ranked team. The Govs previously defeated the Kernels 48-20 in Pierre on Oct. 16. They have won their last five games against the Kernels. The Govs have not lost a home game since Aug. 24, 2018, when the Harrisburg Tigers won 24-14 in the season opener. The Kernels have not defeated the Govs in Pierre since 2011. The Govs will be looking for their tenth straight playoff victory.
The Govs are averaging 32.5 points per game in games against the Kernels, dating back to 2004. The Kernels are averaging 16.4 points per game in games against the Govs in that same time span. They have defeated the Govs only five times since 2004. The Govs hold a 2-1 record in playoff games against Mitchell in that span, including a 2-0 record at Hollister Field.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The high temperature according to weather.com for Thursday is 43 degrees, while the low is 33 degrees.
