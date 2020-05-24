The Pierre/Fort Pierre Men’s Softball Slow Pitch League will begin play on June 4 and 5. The league announced the decision on Wednesday.
Emails have been sent to the teams who have given a deposit. The league will follow CDC guidelines on social distancing. Guidelines and safety measures are on usasoftballsouthdakota.com, and on the Pierre/Fort Pierre Men’s Softball FaceBook page. Those measures are called the USA Softball “Back to the Fields” Guide.
