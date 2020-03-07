Basketball fans in the area will see several different basketball teams early this week. The Class A and Class B SoDak16 will have games in at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre and Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Action at Riggs will be Class A, while Parkview games will be Class B.
Monday’s first game at Riggs will be between the Red Cloud Lady Crusaders and Tea Area Lady Titans. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The Lady Crusaders have won five straight games, while the Lady Titans have won six straight games. The Lady Crusaders have two losses on the season. Those losses are to St. Thomas More and Crow Creek. They last made it to State in 2008.
The second game on Monday will be between the top seed St. Thomas More Cavaliers and the Tri-Valley Mustangs. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Both teams come in with after winning their Region championship games. The Mustangs last made state in 2011. The Cavaliers have made it to State the last six years. They placed sixth last year. The Cavaliers have two losses on their record. Those losses were to the Brandon Valley Lynx and Winner Warriors.
Tuesday is chock-full of action. The first game of the night at Riggs will be between the St. Thomas More Cavaliers and Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Both teams made it to State last year. The Cavaliers placed fifth, while the Cyclones won the Class B State Championship.
The second game of the night at Riggs will be between the Tiospa Zina Wambdi and the Pine Ridge Thorpes. The Wambdi have won six straight games, while the Thorpes have won three. The Thorpes qualified for State last year. They placed third. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
In Fort Pierre, the first game of the night will be a cat fight, as the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers will take on the Timber Lake Panthers. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Black Panthers have a 12 game win streak, while the Panthers have won three straight. The Panthers placed eighth in last year’s State Tournament, while the Black Panthers last made State in 2017.
The final game of the night will be between a pair of teams in Region 7B. The White River Tigers will take on the Lyman Raiders, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers have won three straight, while the Raiders have won two straight. The Tigers have beaten the Raiders twice, with both victories being by 15 or more points. The Tigers are one of the most prolific basketball programs in South Dakota. They have made it to the Class B State Tournament 14 straight times.
