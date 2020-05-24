The Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Softball League announced earlier this month that they will start their season on June 3 at the Oahe Softball Complex.
There are several guidelines for the Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Softball League. If someone shows up coughing, with muscle pain, a loss of taste and smell, a fever, headache, shortness of breath, chills, a sore throat or difficulty breathing, they may be asked to leave. All who take part in the women’s softball league are to follow all local and state guidelines for facilities and events.
The following are also guidelines for the Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Softball League
- All staff, players, umpires and spectators are encouraged to continue social distancing while at the Oahe Softball Complex
- Spectators must stay outside the fence lines, and bring their own seating. Bleachers are for team use only.
- Teams can allow up to four team members in the dugouts at a time.
- Teams will bring their own softball, which they are encouraged to sanitize between innings.
- Players are encouraged to use their own equipment.
- All are encouraged to bring their own sanitizing equipment.
- No handshakes, fist bumps, high fives or team huddles will be allowed before or after the game.
- Teams must clean and sanitize the dugout before and after the game.
- Teams may not enter the dugout until all equipment has been removed and the dugout has been sanitized.
- Children will not be allowed to run around and play unattended.
- One person will be designated to operate the scoreboard per game.
- Lineups will be texted between teams.
Enforcement of these guidelines will be the responsibility of anyone at the Oahe Softball Complex. If these guidelines are not followed, the offending party may be asked to leave. The goal of the Pierre/Fort Pierre Women’s Softball League is to return to softball in a safe and controlled manner. This will not be softball like what has been experienced in previous years. This is a structured and safe compromise to allow for softball to return in a new and modified form. Failure to adhere to the rules will place any softball being played this summer at risk.
