There’s little doubt the 2022-23 season will be one the Pierre girls basketball program and its fans will cherish for quite some time.

The Governors ended with a 20-4 record, their most wins since 2008-09 (22), finished as the state runner-up after losing to Sioux Falls Washington, 54-36, in the State Tournament Final, and also captured second in the Class AA standings, behind the Warriors.

Sydney Tedrow

Pierre's Sydney Tedrow attempts to shoot the ball over Sioux Falls Jefferson's Cierra Watkins.
Lennix DuPris

Pierre's Lennix DuPris tied former Gov Caytee Williams for the most assists in a single season (93).
Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price ended her career first in program history in three-point field goals made (202) and fourth in points (1,130).
Ryann Barry

Pierre's Ryann Barry scored a career-high 30 points versus Sioux Falls Jefferson on Jan. 5 at T.F. Riggs High School.
state runner-up

The Pierre Governors finished as the state runner-up after falling to Sioux Falls Washington, 54-36, in the Class AA State Tournament Championship Game on Mar. 11 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments