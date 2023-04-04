There’s little doubt the 2022-23 season will be one the Pierre girls basketball program and its fans will cherish for quite some time.
The Governors ended with a 20-4 record, their most wins since 2008-09 (22), finished as the state runner-up after losing to Sioux Falls Washington, 54-36, in the State Tournament Final, and also captured second in the Class AA standings, behind the Warriors.
Pierre also shared the Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference title with Brandon Valley after tying the Lynx for first place at 7-1.
Govs head coach Kirk Beebout defined this season as “special.”
“This was my 14th year coaching, and it's not often that you get an opportunity to have the experience that these girls had this year,” he said. “I mean, at the end of the year, there's only six teams playing for a state championship, and we were one of them. So, just grateful for all the things that worked out. And it was just really fun to see the girls get to experience that because it is something special and rare.”
Senior guard Sydney Tedrow believes that this kind of success was a “long time coming” for Pierre.
“I just know the girls that we played with this year, we've all wanted this for a really long time. And we've worked towards this since we were little,” she said. “So the fact that it happened with this group, that was the special part is that we got to do it all together.”
When asked about her team’s journey to the state championship game, junior guard Aleise Christopherson said it started soon after Pierre fell to Sioux Falls Jefferson, 52-38, in last year’s SoDak 16 game in Sioux Falls.
“After a hard SoDak 16 game last year, we were all ready to kind of turn a new leaf, get something else going,” she said. “And from the start of the season, you could already tell something was different.”
And Christopherson was right because it didn’t take long to figure out the Govs were on a mission.
Pierre began its 2022-23 campaign winning six-straight games by an average of 18 points, and the Govs were 8-1 through nine games.
To compare, Beebout’s team was 3-6 at the same point last season and would later finish 10-11 and ninth in the AA standings.
But that’s not the only improvement Pierre made over the course of a year. The Govs scored 50.2 points per game and allowed 46.9 points per contest in 2021-22 versus 55.5 and 41.5, respectively, this season.
Beebout said already-established “cohesiveness” helped further boost their offense. Defensively, he gave a majority of the credit to South Dakota High School Basketball Coaches Association Region 3 Girls Assistant Coach of the Year Terry Becker, who helped the girls fully commit to that side of the floor, noted Beebout.
The Govs' head coach added that they practiced a “minimum of 40 minutes a day” on their defense alone, and it showed.
Pierre averaged 11.5 steals a game. Senior guard Remington Price and sophomore guard Lennix DuPris both caused opposing teams fits all year, as they each racked up 50 steals, tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history.
“We prioritized it. We committed ourselves to be the best defensive team that we could be,” Beebout said. “Even on nights when things weren't flowing or we didn't shoot the percentage that we'd like to shoot, we were able to still win games because of how the girls were able to do on defense.”
The Govs also did a much better job defending their homecourt, finishing with a 10-1 record at T.F. Riggs High School — tops in AA. Pierre went an even 5-5 at home last year.
“I think the crowd (and) our community definitely helped us. We wouldn't have been able to win some of those big games without our crowd,” Christopherson said. “It's just great to see all the support that we've gained this year, and we haven't seen that many people watching girls basketball in a while.”
On the road, Beebout’s squad was nearly just as dominant. They finished 8-2 in true away games.
“I think focus is a big one for on-the-road wins and just being prepared and ready to get off the bus and get ready to go,” Tedrow said of how Pierre did so well away from home.
The Govs’ only four losses would come to Washington (twice), Brandon Valley and Bismarck (ND). Even still, Pierre totaled more wins than it had the last two seasons combined (18).
Beebout noted the big jump in success was a result of his girls “staying true to the process.” Christopherson, meanwhile, pointed to a few words that her head coach constantly preaches to his players — let time tell.
“I think that really helped us,” she said. “We really trusted each other and just took it one day at a time, whether it was practice or helping little kids. We would go to their practices any time we were all together. And then every game was important — (It) wasn't just the big ones. But they were all big to us.”
It also doesn’t hurt to have a group of seniors like Pierre’s.
Price, who averaged a team-high 13.7 points, made First Team All-State, All-ESD for the second year in a row and All-Tournament. She ended her decorated Govs career first in program history in three-point field goals made (202) and fourth in points (1,130).
Price also found the bottom of the net on 62 three-pointers this season, also a program record.
Senior guard and forward Ayvrie Kaiser also put herself in the history books, finishing ninth in career rebounds with 388.
All six seniors, including Kara Weiss, Dani Beck and Maya Shorter, were Academic All-State.
“They're selfless, and they care so much about their teammates. Great leaders,” Beebout said. “All six of them were Academic All-State, so they know how to prioritize what's most important — They are gonna go on to do great things, and they've definitely left their mark on Pierre girls basketball.”
When looking back at her time playing for the Govs, Tedrow said she will remember her “connections” with her teammates and the experiences they shared together the most.
Tedrow also detailed what she will miss above all.
“Definitely hanging out with my teammates,” Tedrow said. “And the bus trips and the hotels and just getting to share every moment together and cheering each other on every single game, every single day at practice.”
Looking back, Beebout said he will remember the 2022-23 season and team forever. He also made sure to thank everyone that helped the girls along the way, mentioning the trainers, administration, fan base, parents and assistant coaches.
“I’m probably forgetting people, but there's just so many parts to a team that people don't always see that are so necessary to make it such a great season,” Beebout added. “We just had everyone come together in the right way to make it a special experience for these girls.”
Even though Beebout will be losing valuable experience and production, he will have plenty left over. Pierre returns three of its starters for next year's squad — DuPris, junior guard Ryann Barry and junior forward Reese Terwilliger.
DuPris averaged seven points and a team-high four assists per game in her sophomore campaign. She also tied former Gov Caytee Williams for the most assists in a single season (93).
Barry did a little bit of everything for Pierre in her junior year, tallying 8.8 points, 3.7 assists and rebounds as well as 1.7 steals per contest. She was second behind Price in three-pointers made (29) and converted them at a 38.7-percent clip.
Barry also scored a career-high 30 points in her team’s 59-41 win over SF Lincoln on Jan. 5.
In the paint, Terwilliger repeatedly dominated opposing defenses, as she finished second for the Govs in scoring at nearly 12 points per game in her junior season. Terwilliger, who was All-State Second Team, All-ESD and All-Tournament, also averaged a team-best 6.6 rebounds.
And while she didn’t start this year, Christopherson could have a real possibility to in 2023-24. She was a primary option for Beebout off the bench in her junior season and was productive, tallying 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 points and 1.5 steals.
“I'm excited for it,” Beebout said. “We have girls that have been in the program now — that'll be their fourth year — and a very talented group coming back, but it'll be different. So it's gonna take some time to work out kinks and figure out what the best version of ourselves can be and how we can make that happen.”
This year, Pierre appeared in its first state tournament for the first time since 2016-17, and the Govs would like nothing more than to make it back-to-back appearances.
“I think for us, we enjoyed the experience so much that we want to do everything we can to experience that again,” Beebout said. “Whether that means winning a state championship or not, we just know that if we have that same attitude of team and we work hard, then we're going to have a lot of fun and the experience is going to be what we want it to be.”
Christopherson explained how meaningful it would be to win a state championship in her final season wearing a Pierre uniform.
“We were so close this year. Getting back there again, oh my gosh, I can't imagine winning it,” she said. “It was just a crazy weekend (and) something I want to go back to. But winning it all would make it that much more special.”
