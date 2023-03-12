The No. 2 Pierre Governors lost to the top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington Warriors, 54-36, in the SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament Championship Game on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon, falling just short of their first state title since 1991.

Junior forward Ryann Barry led the Govs with 12 points and two steals. Senior guard Remington Price added eight points, and junior forward Reese Terwilliger pitched in with seven points and racked up a team-high seven rebounds.

Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price scored eight points versus the Warriors on Saturday.
Reese Terwilliger

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger tallied seven points and seven rebounds versus the Warriors on Saturday.

