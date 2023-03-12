The No. 2 Pierre Governors lost to the top-seeded Sioux Falls Washington Warriors, 54-36, in the SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament Championship Game on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon, falling just short of their first state title since 1991.
Junior forward Ryann Barry led the Govs with 12 points and two steals. Senior guard Remington Price added eight points, and junior forward Reese Terwilliger pitched in with seven points and racked up a team-high seven rebounds.
Senior guard Ayvrie Kaiser dished four assists, also a team-best.
Pierre shot 12-of-47 (25.5 percent) overall, 6-of-15 (40 percent) from three-point range and 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) at the charity stripe.
“Incredibly proud of our girls, I mean, unbelievable season. Nothing to hang our heads on,” Pierre head coach Kirk Beebout said following Saturday’s loss. “Washington was a really tough team. It was gonna take a lot of things going our way in order to pull it off. It just didn’t quite happen the way we wanted it to.”
Despite the final score, the Govs (20-4) couldn’t have asked for a better start to this one.
Price began the night with a corner three-pointer just over 1.5 minutes after tip-off to put her team up 3-0. And after a made basket by Washington, Barry knocked down her first shot from distance followed by a free-throw from senior guard Sydney Tedrow.
Suddenly, with just over three minutes left in the period, the Govs found themselves up 7-2 — their largest lead.
Barry knocks down her first 3pt of the night.6-2 Govs | 3:38 1Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/mhhn4ZFWvZ— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) March 12, 2023
But the Warriors (21-3) would eventually respond and ended the quarter on a 9-4 run to tie things at 11.
“It was nice that we hit some shots early. It kind of let us settle in a little bit,” Beebout said. “[Washington’s] really long, and it’s hard to consistently get shots around the rim against them. So we were going to have to make some shots. We did that early, we just weren’t able to continue hitting shots.”
Similar to the first eight minutes, Pierre would tally another two-possession lead to begin the second quarter, only to see it slip away.
Barry continued to hurt Washington from distance, as she made two more three-pointers to give the Govs a 17-13 lead around the six-minute mark.
But from then on, it was all Warriors. They ended the half on a 17-3 run to go up 30-20 at the intermission.
And even though Pierre shrunk its deficit to single-digits multiple times throughout the third quarter, Washington proved to be too much for the Govs.
The Warriors outscored Pierre 24-16 in the second half and tallied their largest lead (19 points) twice in the fourth quarter.
The Govs committed 15 turnovers, and Washington capitalized off those mistakes with 19 points. Offensively, the Warriors did the majority of their damage in the paint, outscoring Pierre 40-12.
Beebout explained what the ultimate difference was in Saturday’s championship game.
“They got a little lead on us, and they’re a tough team to play from behind on,” he said. “We were trying to make up some ground, and that maybe led to some quicker shots than we wanted to. That just makes it tough when you’re behind them because it’s hard to shoot over them.”
Price summed up the Govs’ final game of the 2022-23 season.
“Although we didn’t get the win, it was a great way to end (the season). I have no regrets,” she said. We gave it our all, we played as a team, we did what we do. We just put it all out there.”
Twelve names made the All-Tournament Players list, including Price and Terwilliger. Price averaged 10 points and 3.3 steals in Pierre’s three games while Terwilliger tallied 10 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
“I think it really shows all my hard work has paid off,” Price said.
The Govs' season may have ended on a sour note, but Pierre had a year to remember.
Beebout’s team won a share of the Eastern South Dakota Conference title with Brandon Valley, hosted a SoDak 16 game and captured their first state tournament berth since the 2016-17 season.
“This is a year that’s going to go down as one of the best Pierre girls basketball teams ever,” Beebout said. “We weren’t able to finish it off with a state championship, but finishing second at state, getting 20 wins, winning ESD, a lot of individual accomplishments — just a remarkable year. But more than that, it was just the experience that we all had together. Seeing the girls just enjoy their team and the experience is something that they’re going to take with them forever. And for me, that’s the greatest reward.”
Price expressed her sadness, as she, Kaiser, Tedrow and seniors Kara Weiss, Dani Beck and Maya Shorter wore the green and white for the last time. But Price walked off Heritage Court knowing their team will forever be remembered in Pierre’s history books.
“I’m sad that it’s over, and I’m sad that my career is over. It’s been such a fun year,” she said. “But I’m also super proud of our team, super proud of all the girls (and) all the coaches that we got this far. I think we really made our mark on Governor history.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.