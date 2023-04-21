Madilyn Brakke

Pierre's Madilyn Brakke finished second in the Raider-Cobbler Invite held in Rapid City on Monday-Tuesday, scoring a 166. The Govs placed second overall with a 724.

 Tiffany Benham

Pierre girls golf’s 2023 campaign is in full swing, as the Governors recently completed their second meet of the new season.

They played in the Raider-Cobbler Invite, a two-day event held in Rapid City on Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Course and Tuesday at Elks Golf Course. Pierre finished second overall with a score of 724, tallying a 358 in Round 1 and 366 in Round 2.

