Pierre girls golf’s 2023 campaign is in full swing, as the Governors recently completed their second meet of the new season.
They played in the Raider-Cobbler Invite, a two-day event held in Rapid City on Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Course and Tuesday at Elks Golf Course. Pierre finished second overall with a score of 724, tallying a 358 in Round 1 and 366 in Round 2.
Senior Madilyn Brakke said Thursday the Govs didn’t have much preparation entering the Raider-Cobbler invite and added they’ve only practiced at Hillviews Golf Course for only three days.
And for Brakke, it was her first meet of the year. She did not play in the Harrisburg Invitational on April 13 at Spring Creek Golf Course, where Pierre placed ninth with a 372.
“I think considering the circumstances that I was under and everyone else was under, I think that we all played really well,” Brakke said of her team’s performance in Rapid City. “Obviously, it's the beginning of the season. So there's plenty of things that we all can still work on. But I'm proud of myself and our team, and I'm excited to see what the rest of the season holds.”
Brakke was the runner-up after she scored a 166 over both days, just eight strokes behind Tanna Phares of RC Stevens.
The senior Gov shot an 88 on Monday, which tied her for fourth place with teammate and junior Andrea Mosteller, as well as Olivia Torgerson of Spearfish. Brakke found herself dealing with first-meet jitters moments before her first swing at Meadowbrook.
“So the first day when I walked up to my tee box, I was really nervous. I could just feel the adrenaline rushing through me,” she said. “And right before I teed off, I just kind of took a deep breath. It was a fine shot, but you could definitely tell my first-day score versus my second day score.”
Brakke said she wasn’t as nervous Tuesday, and it showed. She shot a 78 to lead all golfers.
Pierre head coach Tiffany Benham said this was Brakke’s lowest score of her high school career.
But for the other Govs, Elks gave them trouble. Mosteller, senior Hattie Baldwin, freshman Hadley Hart and senior Morgan Lisburg all finished with a higher round in Day 2 of the event than they had at Meadowbrook — and understandably so.
Tuesday was the first time that Benham’s girls had played at that golf course.
“It's tough when you haven't really played a course before and you don't know what to expect on each hole,” Mosteller said. “And so, each hole brought something different that you’ve never really seen before, and it was tough. But we got through it, and we'll come back harder next year.”
Benham shared what she saw from her Govs Tuesday.
“I think that they just had a real hard time understanding distances, and things like that and where they should play the ball,” she said. “I think that will come as the year goes.”
At Elks, two girls placed in the top-10, and no one finished lower than 22nd out of 29 spots. On Monday, though, Pierre had four top-10 finishers, and its lowest individual placement was 19th.
Benham explained what stood out to her at Meadowbrook.
“I would say that Madilyn Brakke and Andrea Mosteller played pretty well for that course because that course can be pretty difficult at times if you don't know how to play it,” she said. “And then I think Hattie Baldwin did a really good job of bouncing back from her first round that she had at Spring Creek (104) compared to Meadowbrook (91). She shaved quite a few strokes there, so I was pretty happy with her play.”
The Govs have shown improvement over their first two meets of the season, but Benham believes that they could be in an even better position at this point in 2023.
“I think we're a little bit behind where we should be,” she said. “I think we shot pretty high as a team in Harrisburg. I thought we could have had some individuals that could have shot much lower than they did.”
Benham mentioned that the cooler weather this spring, which has forced Pierre to spend little time on their own golf course, has likely caused her team to tally higher scores thus far.
“That's probably why our scores are a little bit higher,” she said. “But I think overall, we can definitely get those down quite a bit.”
And one area that’s hindered the Govs’ scores so far this season is on the putting green, as Benham stated.
“They’ve had too many three-putts. We have to limit that,” she said. “And when we started out at Spring Creek (Golf Course), we even had some four-putts and five-putts. So, obviously, those have to go away.”
Brakke agreed with her head coach.
“That's where half of our strokes come from, is around the green. So I think we can always improve there,” she said. “And then, sometimes, just being aware of our surroundings. Just, you know, watching where the greens are going to slope, where they’re gonna break. Just some things that we just need to take our time a little bit more on.”
Mosteller said one of her team’s goals is to consistently shoot in the 80s.
“That's just everyone's goal, bare minimum,” she said.
Brakke shared another objective of Pierre’s this season.
“I think, as a team, we're always wanting to get better,” she said. “Last year at state, we got fourth — So I think we're still wanting to improve from that fourth place score, especially since we’ll have a home-course advantage this year.”
As Brakke mentioned, the Govs will host this year’s SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Golf Tournament at Hillsview on June 5-6, giving Pierre the upper-hand.
“Everybody wants to host the state tournament at their home course because you have the advantage of knowing every single hole. And you know where to hit the ball, place the ball, where not to go — you know what not to do. So it's a huge advantage when you host the state tournament,” Benham said. “And, usually, teams that do host the state tournament do pretty well. So it's a big advantage for us.”
Similarly, the Govs will also host their next meet — the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday at 10 a.m. A total of 20 teams will compete, including another local school in Stanley County.
Benham shared what she wants to see from her girls going forward.
“Just got to shave strokes, get better,” Benham said. “That's the biggest thing.”
