The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team took to the road for a pair of games in the Black Hills. They competed against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers in Sturgis on Friday night, and the Spearfish Spartans in Spearfish on Saturday afternoon.
Friday’s game saw the Scoopers jump out to an 8-6 lead after the first quarter. Not to be deterred, the Govs roared back to take a 22-18 lead at halftime. They never looked back, and extended their lead to 35-26 after three quarters. The Govs ended up with the 48-36 victory.
Despite the loss, the Scoopers held a 40-23 rebounding advantage. The Govs were stout from the line, as they made 21 of 29 attempts from the charity stripe. Conversely, the Scoopers made 11 of 21 attempts. Both teams were turnover prone. The Scoopers had 26 turnovers, while the Govs had 20 turnovers.
The Govs were led by senior forward Caytee Williams, who had 16 points. Sophomore guard Remington Price had 15 points, including 10 made free throws in 10 attempts.
Junior forward Kaylee Whatley led the Scoopers with 13 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Megan Petrocco was the next closest scorer with eight points.
The Govs followed Friday’s win with a 57-32 victory over the Spearfish Spartans. They held a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, and a 36-15 lead at halftime. The Govs extended their lead to 46-21 in the third quarter. Both teams scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
The Govs shot better on Saturday than they did on Friday. They made 40 percent of their shots from the field, and nine of 25 attempts from behind the arc. The Govs made eight of 12 free throw attempts. On the other end, the Spartans made just 24 percent of their shots, including zero shots from behind the arc. The Spartans made 12 of 22 free throw attempts. The Govs had 18 turnovers, while the Spartans had 31 turnovers.
Price led the Govs with 21 points, including six made three point shots. Williams added eight points, while junior guard Hannah Sazue had six points and four steals.
Junior guard Stella Marcus led the Govs with 15 points, including nine made shots from the charity stripe out of 11 attempts. Senior forward Erin Rotert was the next in line with six points.
The Govs (2-2) will have a lengthy break before their next game against the Watertown Arrows (1-1) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Jan. 2. The varsity game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.
