The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played a close game against the rival Huron Tigers at the Huron Arena on Tuesday night. It was the Tigers who came away with a slim 72-71 victory.
The Tigers opened up the game by earning an 18-16 advantage in the first quarter. The two teams played competitively in the second quarter, and the game was tied at halftime. The Tigers jumped out to a little bit of an advantage by taking a 58-53 lead into the final quarter. Down 72-69 with three seconds to go, the Govs got the ball into the hands of senior Caytee Williams, who made a buzzer beating basket, but Williams was within the confines of the three point line.
Tuesday’s game saw seven ties and 16 lead changes. The Tigers outrebounded the Govs 39-27, while Govs held an 11-8 advantage in three-point makes. The game came down to free throws. The Govs mad 12 of 17 attempts from the charity stripe, while the Tigers made 22 of 29 attempts.
The Govs were led by sophomore guard Remington Price, who had 26 points, including six made three point shots. Junior guard Hannah Sazue had 14 points, including four made three point shots of her own. Sophomore forward Ayvrie Kaiser had 14 points, while senior forward Caytee Williams chipped in 13 points.
The Tigers were led by Tenley Buddenhagen, who had 22 points. Buddenhagen shined from the charity stripe, where she made 11 out of 11 attempts. Freshman guard Hamtyn Heinz added 15 points, while junior guard Isabella Shreeve had 12 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-1, while the Govs fall to 0-2. The Govs will conclude their road trip with a pair of games in the Black Hills. They will face the Sturgis Brown Scoopers (1-1) in Sturgis on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The Govs will conclude the road trip by taking on the Spearfish Spartans (0-2) in Spearfish on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.