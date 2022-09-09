The Pierre girls soccer team traveled to Harrisburg on Thursday, with a rough ending for the Governors, especially on the defensive end.
The Tigers routed the Govs, 6-1, after scoring four of their goals in the first half.
Junior Ryann Barry tallied the lone score for the girls soccer team with less than 13 minutes remaining. But by then, it was too little, too late.
“Definitely room for improvement,” head coach Kira Swenson said after the blowout loss. “The girls came out really well, and then something just kind of derailed us and we could never kind of get back on track. So, once again, when the girls are playing together, they are completely capable of anything.”
Like Swenson mentioned, Pierre came out the gates well in the first 10 minutes. But then came Harrisburg’s potent offense.
After a couple of missed shots on goal, the Tigers scored two goals in less than eight minutes. A little bit later, they kicked in two more scores within a minute of each other.
Just like that, Harrisburg went into halftime up 4-0 in the blink of an eye.
“I would say, as a unit, we did not play well,” Swenson said. “And when you have a high-quality opponent like that, they’re going to capitalize on mistakes that we’re making. Obviously, the score reflects that, but we were not playing to our full potential either, though.”
The Govs head coach added that their poor defensive performance wasn’t just on the backline, everyone struggled.
The sole bright spot for Pierre (5-3) came on Barry’s goal in the later stages of the half. But the Tigers (6-0-1) made sure there was no comeback this time by the Govs, scoring two more goals in the final six minutes.
Despite that, the result wasn’t all on Pierre’s defense. The offense had its opportunities to close the gap.
“(We definitely had) chances to score,” sophomore Ireland Templeton said. “We’re just not finishing and capitalizing on the scoring opportunities we have. And, obviously, Ryann does a very good job on using the chances that we have to score, but it really comes down to us building up together as a team and supporting each other on and off the ball. That leads us to score, and, today, we just did not do that well.”
During the team’s last game, the Govs made a miraculous second-half comeback against Mitchell at the PILC Soccer Complex.
Pierre trailed at the half, 3-0, but then rallied late by scoring four goals in the final 18 minutes.
Templeton believes that result possibly played a factor into Thursday’s loss.
“I definitely think that affected how we entered the game. I think that boosted our confidence going into it because we knew Harrisburg was going to be a tough team to beat,” she said. “I think it helped us, just getting that win and coming back from that. But I definitely think it also set us up to where we knew coming into the (Harrisburg) game that we couldn’t do what we did against Mitchell. We had to come out strong. Unfortunately, we did the opposite of (that), but we did finish how we needed to in the end.”
Up next, the Govs return home to face Brandon Valley (3-1-4) on Saturday at the PILC Soccer Complex at noon.
“The girls are continuing to figure out what works best for us. And like I said before, in losses, there’s also lessons to be learned,” Swenson said. “And I think the girls are good at reflecting and sticking together. That’s the downfalls of losing, too, but the girls pulled together. And it was nice getting to reflect with them after the game.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.