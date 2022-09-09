Ryann Barry

Pierre's Ryann Barry scored the lone goal for the Govs late in the second half against Harrisburg on Thursday. The girls lost to the Tigers, 6-1.

 Tim Ahartz

The Pierre girls soccer team traveled to Harrisburg on Thursday, with a rough ending for the Governors, especially on the defensive end.

The Tigers routed the Govs, 6-1, after scoring four of their goals in the first half.

Dani Ringstmeyer

Pierre's Dani Ringstmeyer with the ball against Harrisburg on Thursday.
Gracelyn Taylor

Pierre's Gracelyn Taylor dribbles the ball past two Harrisburg players on Thursday.

