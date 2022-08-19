Pierre had no trouble scoring in the Governors’ previous game against Spearfish, but that same success didn’t carry over.
The girls soccer team (2-1) was dealt a 2-0 shutout on the road from Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday.
And the Govs didn’t have to look too hard to find what went wrong.
“I think we just struggled a lot with settling the ball in the midfield,” senior Elli Hughes said. “And that’s something that we’ve been working on, but we just still haven’t gotten to a point where we can do it with confidence and then get the ball to score.”
The cause of those struggles was evident from beginning to end.
“(Sioux Falls Roosevelt) had a really strong defensive line,” Hughes said. “We broke it down a few times, but their forwards and midfielders were connecting well and moving fast. So it was hard to get the ball out of our defensive half, for sure.”
Head coach Kira Swenson also acknowledged the Rough Riders’ tough defense, but she was overall pleased with her team’s effort throughout the entire 80 minutes.
“We were right there on so many plays, but we just couldn’t kind of execute in that final third,” Swenson said. “But the girls did an excellent job of not giving up and playing till the end, even being down 2-0. I told the girls at the end of the game, it was really weird because it didn’t feel like a loss. It felt like we were in it, playing to the final whistle. So I was really proud of the girls.”
Despite their offensive struggles, the Govs’ defense kept the game from getting out of reach earlier. Pierre could’ve gotten more deflated by its inability to score, but the defense limited the damage to just two Roosevelt goals. The Rough Riders scored one goal in each half.
“(There are) a lot of new girls on that backline and they, I would say, each game and each practice they continue to improve with their communication,” Swenson said. “And like I said, everybody on this team, they just believe in each other, and they play as a team. It’s not really one person. And so I think that’s a credit to the girls, and, unfortunately, there wasn’t success today on the scoreboard.”
Swenson added that the shutout was only the third game thus far, and there is “a lot of season left.”
The girls’ team will head back home to face Aberdeen Central at the PILC Soccer Complex on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Pierre’s coach wants her players to keep that same effort and intensity from the first and final whistle into the next game against the Golden Eagles.
“The energy was there, right up until that 80th minute. I looked at the clock, and there were five minutes left and, by then, you would think that a team would be giving up,” Swenson said. “But they were just grinding the whole time trying to score, trying to chip away at that score. And it just didn’t go our way this time, and that’s sports … We’re on to Aberdeen (Central) now, and we’re preparing for them.”
