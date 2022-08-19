Pierre had no trouble scoring in the Governors’ previous game against Spearfish, but that same success didn’t carry over.

The girls soccer team (2-1) was dealt a 2-0 shutout on the road from Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments