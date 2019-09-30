The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis competed in their annual home tennis invitational on Saturday at the Griffin Park Tennis Courts in Pierre. The teams they competed against were Aberdeen Central, Rapid City Stevens and St. Thomas More. All three teams are in Class AA, while the Govs are in Class A.
The Govs lost 9-0 to the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles. A highlight of that dual was the performance of eighth grader Caitlin Ott. Ott lost her Flight no. 5 singles match against Aberdeen Central senior Jennifer Appl by an 8-4 score, which was the closest any Gov came to winning a match.
The losing streak continued against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, who also dispatched the Govs 9-0. The Govs competed well in the dual against the Raiders. Highlights include the performances of sophomore Carissa Ott and eighth grader Jocelyn Corralles. Ott lost her Flight no. 2 singles match against sophomore Emma Thurness, 10-7. Corrales lost her Flight no. 3 singles match to freshman Anna Mueller by a similar 10-7 score.
The St. Thomas More Cavaliers defeated the Govs 9-0. There were a few hard fought performances in both singles and doubles matches. Caitlin Ott lost her Flight no. 5 singles match to senior Megan Achbach, while sophomore Gracie Zeeb lost her Flight no. 6 singles match to freshman Katelyn Denholm. The Flight no. 3 doubles duo of Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales lost their match to Achbach and Denholm. All three matches were by 10-6 scores.
The next time the Govs girls tennis team sees action will be on Tuesday at the ESD Invite in Harrisburg. Action is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Govs girls tennis at Pierre Invitational
Aberdeen Central defeated the Govs, 9-0
S1: Olivia Goetz (AC) def. Kara Weiss (P), 8-0
S2: Mirra Frohling (AC) def. Carissa Ott (P), 8-2
S3: Yufeng Peng (AC) def. Jocelyn Corrales (P), 8-3
S4: Emily Ringgenberg (AC) def. Rose Gunderson (P), 8-2
S5: Jennifer Appl (AC) def. Caitlin Ott (P), 8-4
S6: Megan Thorne (AC) def. Gracie Zeeb (P), 8-2
D1: Olivia Goetz and Mirra Frohling (AC) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (P), 8-3
D2: Jennifer Appl and Megan Thorne (AC) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (P), 8-1
D3: Emily Ringgenberg and Alive Vogel (AC) def. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales (P), 8-2
Rapid City Stevens defeated the Govs, 9-0
S1: Erica Wing (RCS) def. Kara Weiss (P), 10-3
S2: Emma Thurness (RCS) def. Carissa Ott (P), 10-7
S3: Anna Mueller (RCS) def. Jocelyn Corrales (P), 10-7
S4: Mary Allen (RCS) def. Rose Gunderson (P), 10-2
S5: Abby Sherrill (RCS) def. Caitlin Ott (P), 10-6
S6: Macy Lundstrom (RCS) def. Gracie Zeeb (P), 10-3
D1: Erica Wing and Julia Wiedmeier (RCS) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (P), 10-2
D2: Abbey Dehler and Emma Thurness (RCS) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (P), 10-1
D3: Anna Mueller and Kaiya Parkin (RCS) def. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales (P), 10-5
St. Thomas More defeated the Govs, 9-0
S1: Ainsleigh Scott (STM) def. Kara Weiss (P), 10-1
S2: Bridget Raymond (STM) def. Carissa Ott (P), 10-0
S3: Vanessa Wittenberg (STM) def. Jocelyn Corrales (P), 10-4
S4: Alastrina Scott (STM) def. Rose Gunderson (P), 10-0
S5: Megan Achbach (STM) def. Caitlin Ott (P), 10-6
S6: Katelyn Denholm (STM) def. Gracie Zeeb (P), 10-6
D1: Ainsleigh Scott and Vanessa Wittenberg (STM) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (P), 10-0
D2: Bridget Raymond and Alastrina Scott (STM) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (P), 10-1
D3: Megan Achbach and Katelyn Denholm (STM) def. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales (P), 10-6
