Caitlin Ott

Pierre's Caitlin Ott hits a forehand shot during a match against Spearfish at Griffin Park on Sept. 26.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team hosted several teams at their home invitational at Griffin Park in Pierre on Saturday. The Govs competed against Spearfish, Rapid City Christian and Aberdeen Roncalli.

The Govs defeated Spearfish 7-2. Match results from that dual were not provided.

The Govs followed up that victory with a 7-2 loss to Rapid City Christian. Winning athletes include Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott. Corrales defeated Hannah Beckloff, 10-3. The duo of Ott and Corrales defeated Zeah Ryherd and Ciera Crawford, 10-4.

The final dual of the day for the Govs saw them lose 5-4 to Aberdeen Roncalli. Winning athletes include Caitlin Ott, Jocelyn Corrales and Bailey Jessen. Ott defeated Anna Mitzel, 8-2, while Corrales defeated River Haskell, 8-1. Jessen defeated Raley Haskell, 8-0. Ott and Corrales defeated River Haskell and Katherine Kretchman, 8-2.

The Govs will next see action at the ESD Tournament in Harrisburg on Tuesday. Matches are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments