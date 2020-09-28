The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team hosted several teams at their home invitational at Griffin Park in Pierre on Saturday. The Govs competed against Spearfish, Rapid City Christian and Aberdeen Roncalli.
The Govs defeated Spearfish 7-2. Match results from that dual were not provided.
The Govs followed up that victory with a 7-2 loss to Rapid City Christian. Winning athletes include Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott. Corrales defeated Hannah Beckloff, 10-3. The duo of Ott and Corrales defeated Zeah Ryherd and Ciera Crawford, 10-4.
The final dual of the day for the Govs saw them lose 5-4 to Aberdeen Roncalli. Winning athletes include Caitlin Ott, Jocelyn Corrales and Bailey Jessen. Ott defeated Anna Mitzel, 8-2, while Corrales defeated River Haskell, 8-1. Jessen defeated Raley Haskell, 8-0. Ott and Corrales defeated River Haskell and Katherine Kretchman, 8-2.
The Govs will next see action at the ESD Tournament in Harrisburg on Tuesday. Matches are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.