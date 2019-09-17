The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed at the Brookings Invitational at Brookings Country Club on Monday. 15 teams and 88 athletes in total saw action at this tournament.
The Govs placed tenth after finishing with a score of 349. Mitchell scored one stroke better, while Tea Area scored one stroke worse. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the Brookings Invitational after finishing with a score of 314, which was three strokes better than Watertown and Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Individually speaking, the Govs were led by senior Carter Karst, who finished tied for 32nd place with a score of 85. Seventh graders Sawyer Sonnenschein and Luke Olson finished with scores of 87 and 88, respectively. Senior Grady Klundt finished with a score of 89, while junior Raef Briggs finished with a score of 92. Seventh grader Nick Bothun rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 95.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin won the Brookings Invitational after finishing with a score of 72, which was two strokes better than Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Karsten Kern and Brandon Valley junior Emmet Hansen.
The Govs will next see action on Friday at the Mitchell Invitational at Lake View Golf Course. Tee time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre golfers at Brookings Invitational
Team Results
10, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 349
Individual Results
T32, Carter Karst, 85
T40 Sawyer Sonnenschein, 87
T47, Luke Olson, 88
T51, Grady Klundt, 89
T62, Raef Briggs, 92
T74, Nick Bothun, 95
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.